Dommo Energia : Material Fact - Annulment Action

Dommo Energia S.A.

CNPJ/MF: 08.926.302/0001-05

Listed Company - B3: DMMO3

Material Fact

- Annulment Action -

Rio de Janeiro, April 8th, 2019 - Dommo Energia S.A. ("Dommo Energia" or "Company") (B3: DMMO3;

OTC: DMMOY), pursuant to article 157, paragraph 4th of Brazilian Corporate Law no 6,406/76 and CVM Instruction no 358/02, announces to its shareholders and the market in general that on April 4th, 2019 the Company filed before the Cour d'appel (Court of Appeals), Paris, on the basis of Article 1520 of the French Civil Procedure Code, a lawsuit ("Annulment Action") pleading for the arbitration award, rendered on September 24th, 2018 in the arbitration procedure between the companies consorted for the operation of Block BS-4 ("Award"), to be considered null and void.

The Award for which declaration of nullity is sought was rendered in the first phase of the arbitration proceeding, without discovery, and stated that the notification sent by Barra Energia do Brasil Petróleo e Gás Ltda. to the Company, in October 2017, with the intention of withdrawing it from the Consortium, had been valid, except otherwise that it may be object of a declaration of nullity in later stages of the arbitration.

The Annulment Action is based on certain defects of the Award, mainly in the fact that it was rendered by a Court composed of an arbitrator who (i) was member of a law office that served the defendant's controlling companies, (ii) participated in the drafting of the model contract disputed between the parties and (iii) it failed seriously to inform the parties or arbitrators of any of these facts.

In view of the seriousness of the defects of the Award that is currently being challenged before the competent court, Dommo Energia understands that the Superior Court of Justice (Superior Tribunal de Justiça - STJ) will find its ratification without grounds, with which the Award will have no effect in Brazil.

Rio de Janeiro, April 8th, 2019

Eduardo Yuji Tsuji

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Dommo Energia S.A.