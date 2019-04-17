Dommo Energia : Notice to Shareholders - Subscription Bonus

Dommo Energia S.A. CNPJ/MF: 08.926.302/0001-05 Publicly-held Company - B3: DMMO3 - NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS - Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2019 - Dommo Energia S.A. ("Dommo Energia" ou "Company") (B3: DMMO3; OTC: DMMOY), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on this date, the Company's capital increase was approved, within the limit of the authorized capital provided for in Article 6 of the Company's Bylaws, as a result of the exercise by certain holders of their respective subscription bonus attributed as an additional advantage to the shareholders of Óleo e Gás Participações SA ("OGPar"), at an extraordinary general meeting held on November 26, 2018, due to the merger of shares of OGPar issued by the Company ("AGE 26.11.2018"). In accordance with Article 30, item XXXII, of CVM Instruction 480/2009, as amended, the Company discloses the information required by the respective Annex 30-XXXII of CVM Instruction 480/2009, as follows: ANNEX 30-XXXII CVM INSTRUCTION 480 Disclosure about capital increase approved by the Board of Directors 1.The issuer must disclose to the market the value of the increase and the new capital stock, and whether the increase will be made through: (a) conversion of debentures or other debt securities into shares; (b) exercise of the right of subscription or subscription bonus; (c) capitalization of profits or reserves; or (d) subscription of new shares. According to the Board of Directors Meeting held on April 17, 2019, the Company's capital increase was approved, within the limit of the authorized capital, pursuant to Article 6 of the Company's Bylaws, in the total amount of R$ 7,042.96 (seven thousand, forty-two Reais and ninety-six cents), with the issuance of 3,406 (three thousand four hundred and six) new shares, all common, nominative, book-entry shares with no par value, with issue price of R$ 2.0672653518 per share, pursuant to the provisions of the minutes of AGE 26.11.2018, as a result of the exercise of subscription bonuses by certain holders. Accordingly, the Company's capital stock will be increased from R$ 412,392,009.82 (four hundred and twelve million, three hundred and ninety-two thousand, nine Reais and eighty-two cents), divided into 2.700.398.881 (two billion, seven hundred million, three hundred and ninety-eight thousand, eight hundred and eighty-one) Notice to shareholders - April 17 2019 Page 1 de 4

shares, all common, nominative, book-entry shares with no par value toR$ 412,399,052.78 (four hundred and twelve million, three hundred and ninety-nine thousand, fifty-two Reais and seventy eight cents), divided into 2.700.402.287 (two billion, seven hundred million, four hundred and two thousand, two hundred and eighty- seven) shares, all common, registered and book-entry shares with no par value. 2.The issuer shall explain in detail the reasons for the increase and its legal and economic consequences. The capital increase is due to the exercise of the subscription bonuses issued as an additional advantage to the shareholders of OGPar due to the incorporation of their shares by the Company, as approved AGE 26.11.2018. 3. The issuer must provide a copy of the fiscal council's opinion, if applicable. Not applicable, pursuant to art. 163, III of the Brazilian Corporate Law (Lei das S.A.), as the capital increase, approved by the Board of Directors, is within the limit of the authorized capital. 4.In case of capital increase upon subscription of shares: (i) describe the destination of the funds; (ii) inform the number of issued shares by type and class; (iii) describe the rights, advantages and restrictions related to the new issued shares; (iv) inform if related parties, as defined in applicable accounting rules, shall subscribe shares in the capital increase, describing the respective amounts, when they are already known; (v) inform the issuance price of the new shares; (vi) inform the nominal value of the issued shares and, in case of shares without nominal value, the installment of the issuance price that shall be allocated to the capital reserve; (vii) provide the administrators' opinion about the effects of the capital increase, especially on the dilution caused by such increase; (viii) Inform the calculation criteria of the issuance price and justify in details the economic aspects behind the decision; (ix) In case the issuance price was set with premium or discount in relation to the market value, identify the reason of the premium or discount and explain how it was determined; (x) Provide copy of all reports and studies that supported the determination of the issuance price; (xi) Inform the quotation of each of the Company's types and classes of shares in the markets in which they are traded, identifying: (a) Minimum, average and maximum quotation of each year, in the last 3 (three) years; (b) Minimum, average and maximum quotation of each quarter, in the last 2 (two) years; (c) Minimum, average and maximum quotation of each month, in the last 6 (six) months; (d) Average quotation in the last 90 (ninety) days; (xii) Inform the issuance prices of shares in capital increases made in the last 3 (three) years; (xiii) Provide the potential dilution percentage resulting from the issuance; (xiv) Inform the terms, conditions and form of subscription and payment of the issued shares; (xv) Inform whether the shareholders will have the preemptive right to subscribe the new issued shares and detail the terms and conditions to which this right is subject; (xvi) Inform the Notice to shareholders - April 17 2019 Page 2 de 4

administration proposal for the treatment of any excess shares; (xvii) Describe in detail the procedures that will be adopted in case of a partial ratification of the Capital Increase; (xviii) In case the issue price of the shares is fully or partially made with assets: (a) Provide a full description of the assets; (b) Clarify the relationship between the assets incorporated to the company's equity and in its business purpose; (c) Provide a copy of the appraisal report of the assets, if available. Not applicable, considering that the capital increase results from the conversion of subscription bonuses into shares. 5.In the event of a capital increase through capitalization of profits or reserves, the issuer must: (i) inform whether it will imply a change in the par value of the shares, if any, or distribution of new shares among the shareholders; (ii) to inform whether the capitalization of profits or reserves will be effected with or without modification of the number of shares, in companies with shares without par value; (iii) in case of distribution of new shares: (a) inform the number of issued shares of each type and class; (b) inform the percentage that the shareholders will receive in shares; (c) describe the rights, advantages and restrictions attributed to the shares to be issued; (d) inform the cost of acquisition, in Reais per share, to be allocated so that the shareholders can comply with art. 10 of Law 9,249, of December 26, 1995; and (e) inform the treatment of fractions, if applicable; (iv) inform the period provided for in § 3 of art. 169 of Law 6,404, of 1976; and (v) inform and provide the information and documents set forth in item 4 above, when applicable. Not applicable, considering that the capital increase results from the conversion of subscription bonuses into shares. 6.In the event of a capital increase by conversion of debentures or other debt securities into shares or by exercise of subscription bonuses, the issuer must: (i) inform the number of issued shares of each type and class; and (ii) describe the rights, advantages and restrictions attributed to the shares to be issued. As a result of the capital increase, 3,406 (three thousand four hundred and six) new common, nominative, book-entry shares with no par value were issued. The subscribed shares will be entitled to the full receipt of all benefits, including dividends and / or interest on equity that may be declared by the Company, as well as enjoy the same rights and advantages of the other holders of common shares issued by the Company. The new shares will also be subject to a reverse split to be resolved at an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on April 30, 2019. Notice to shareholders - April 17 2019 Page 3 de 4

7.The provisions in items 1 to 6 of this document do not apply to capital increases resulting from stock option plans, in which case the issuer must report: (i) the date of the general meeting of shareholders in which the option plan was approved; (ii) the amount of the capital increase and the new capital stock; (iii) number of issued shares of each type and class; (iv) the issue price of the new shares; (v) the quotation of each type and classes of shares of the issuer in the markets in which they are traded, identifying: (a) the minimum, average and maximum quotation of each year, in the last three (3) years; (b) minimum, average and maximum quotation of each quarter, in the last 2 (two) years; (c) minimum, average and maximum quotation of each month, in the last 6 months; and (d) average quotation in the last 90 (ninety) days; and (vi) percentage of potential dilution resulting from the issue. Not applicable, considering that the capital increase results from the conversion of subscription bonuses into shares. Additional information: additional information may be obtained from the Company's Investor Relations department at +55 (21) 2196-4545 or by e-mail ri@dommoenergia.com.br Rio de Janeiro, April 17 2019. Eduardo Yuji Tsuji Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investor Relations Officer Dommo Energia S.A. Legal Notice This document contains Company-related statements and information that reflect the current vision and/or expectations the Company and its management have regarding its business plan. These include, among others, all forward-looking statements that involve forecasts and projections, indicate or imply results, performance or future achievements, and may contain words such as "believe," "foresee," "expect," "consider," "is likely to result in" or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a series of expressive risks, uncertainty and premises. Please be advised that several important factors can cause the actual results to diverge materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimations, and intentions expressed in this document. In no event shall the Company or the members of its board, directors, assigns or employees be liable to any third party (including investors) for investment decisions or acts or business carried out based on the information and statements that appear in this presentation, or for indirect damage, lost profit or related issues. The Company does not intend to provide to potential shareholders with a revision of the statements or an analysis of the differences between the statements and the actual results. Each investor must conduct and rely on its own evaluation, including of the associated risks, in making an investment decision. Contats Investors: Eduardo Tsuji Marcio Assis ri@dommoenergia.com.br +55 21 2196-4545 Notice to shareholders - April 17 2019 Page 4 de 4