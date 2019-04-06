Dommo Energia : Notice to Shareholders - Subscription plan price

DOMMO ENERGIA S.A. CNPJ/MF: 08.926.302/0001-05 Publicly-held Company - B3: DMMO3 NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS Rio de Janeiro, April 5th, 2019 - Dommo Energia S.A. ("Dommo Energia" or "Company") (B3: DMMO3; OTC: DMMOY), pursuant to CVM instruction nº 358, January 3rd, 2002, as amended, Dommo Energia, in addition to the Notice to Shareholders disclosed on March 28th, 2019, clarifies to its shareholders and the general public the exercise price, as well as the procedures to be adopted for holders of subscription bonus issued by the Company wishing to exercise it in the first window of exercise that began on March 29th, 2019 and will close on April 12th, 2019 ("Window"), as follows: I.Exercise Price of Subscription Bonus:During this Window, each share issued as a result of the exercise of each subscription bonus will have an issue price of R$ 2.0672653518, as per management's proposal approved at the extraordinary general meeting held on June 26th, November 2018. It is important to note that each subscription bonus entitles its holder to subscribe 11.58808293129 common shares issued by the Company. Thus, the total exercise price of the subscription bonus to be paid by the shareholders that express their intention to exercise will be composed as follows: R$ 2.0672653518 x #subscription bonus exercised in this Window x 11.58808293129 common shares issued resulting from the conversion. It is worth mentioning that it is the responsibility of the shareholder to compose its position in order to allow the issuance of shares in whole numbers. In the event of fractions of shares resulting from the exercise of the subscription bonus, these will be disregarded from the shareholders' position and, subsequently, grouped together for subsequent sale to the market. After the process of sale of the remaining shares has been completed and settled, the Company will arrange for the proportional redemption of the net values to the shareholders who have exercised the subscription bonus. II.Subscription Bonus - Bookkeeper: To exercise the subscription bonus, the holders of subscription bonus issued by the Company, registered at Banco Itaú Unibanco SA ("Itaú"), must, within the Window period, send a statement, in the form of the Attachment I, informing the intention to exercise the subscription bonus and its conversion into shares issued by the Company, observing that such signed and notarized statement, together with the documents proving relevant powers Notice to shareholders - April 5th, 2019. Page 1 of 4

and proof of payment of the exercise price, shall be physically delivered to: (i) a specialized Itaú branch, as indicated below, from Monday to Friday, during banking hours, in which case the exercise price will be paid by means of payment via TED to the account indicated by the branch. The exercise of the subscription bonus will only be completed upon payment in the act and within the period of the stipulated Window; or (ii) directly to the Company's Investor Relations department, at the address indicated below, in which case the deposit of the exercise price shall be made directly to the Company and the Company, within two (2) business days of receipt of the physical copy of the aforementioned correspondence, confirming the good standing of the request for exercise and payment of the exercise price, will forward the request to Itaú. Specialized Itaú Branches: Rio de Janeiro: Av. Almirante Barroso, 52- 2º andar, Centro - Rio de Janeiro -RJ São Paulo: R. Boa Vista, 176 - 1º Subsolo, Centro - São Paulo - SP Dommo Energia Investor Relations department: Rua Lauro Müller nº 116, 38º Andar, Sala 3802 Botafogo - CEP: 22290-160 Rio de Janeiro - RJ Company's bank details for payment of the total price of the subscription bonus exercise: Banco Itaú (341), Ag: 0911, account: 07832-7, CNPJ: 08.926.302/0001-05 III.Subscription Bonus - Central Depository: For the exercise of the subscription bonus, the holders of subscription bonus issued by the Company deposited at the Central Depository of B3 SA - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("Central Depository") must request their custody agents the migration of their respective subscription bonus to the book entry environment at Itaú, so that the exercise of subscription bonus is done observing the procedure set forth in item "I" above. After the migration of the subscription bonus and its exercise, the resulting shares may also migrate from one environment to another. Such movements shall observe the deadlines established by the agents involved at the time they occur. At the end of the Window period, the Company's Board of Directors will meet to approve a capital increase with the issuance of new shares resulting from the exercise of the subscription bonus in said Window. The shares resulting from the subscription bonus exercise will be delivered to shareholders within three (3) business days after homologation of the capital increase by the Company's Board of Directors. Notice to shareholders - April 5th, 2019. Page 2 of 4

Finally, in accordance with the Material Facts disclosed on February 28th, 2019 and March 29th, 2019, the Company hereby informs that, if the reverse split of the Company's shares at the Extraordinary General Meeting convened for April 30th, 2019 is approved, all of the shares issued by the Company, including those arising from the exercise of subscription bonus, will be grouped at a ratio of 10:1. Additional information: additional information may be obtained from the Company's Investor Relations department at (21) 2196-4545 or by e-mail ri@dommoenergia.com.br As approved in the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting, the subscription bonus may be subscribed within 15 days after the Company's financial statements quarter disclosure ("Exercise Window"), in this manner, the first Exercise Window will begin on March 29th, 2019 and end on April 12th, 2019. One the first Exercise Window is closed, the Company will increase its capital stock in equivalent to the effective exercise of the subscription bonus. Rio de Janeiro, April 5th, 2019. Eduardo Yuji Tsuji Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investor Relations Officer Dommo Energia S.A. Legal Notice This document contains Company-related statements and information that reflect the current vision and/or expectations the Company and its management have regarding its business plan. These include, among others, all forward-looking statements that involve forecasts and projections, indicate or imply results, performance or future achievements, and may contain words such as "believe," "foresee," "expect," "consider," "is likely to result in" or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a series of expressive risks, uncertainty and premises. Please be advised that several important factors can cause the actual results to diverge materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimations, and intentions expressed in this document. In no event shall the Company or the members of its board, directors, assigns or employees be liable to any third party (including investors) for investment decisions or acts or business carried out based on the information and statements that appear in this presentation, or for indirect damage, lost profit or related issues. The Company does not intend to provide to potential shareholders with a revision of the statements or an analysis of the differences between the statements and the actual results. Each investor must conduct and rely on its own evaluation, including of the associated risks, in making an investment decision. Contacts Investors: Eduardo Tsuji Marcio Assis ri@dommoenergia.com.br +55 21 2196-4545 Notice to shareholders - April 5th, 2019. Page 3 of 4

ATTACHMENT I [Local], [data] À [DOMMO ENERGIA S.A. Rua Lauro Müller nº 116, 38º Andar, Sala 3802 Botafogo - CEP: 22290-160]OU [BANCO ITAÚ UNIBANCO S.A. Endereço da Agência Especializada] Ref.: Comunicação de exercício de bônus de subscrição de emissão da Dommo Energia S.A. ("Companhia"). Eu, [TITULAR DO BÔNUS DE SUBSCRIÇÃO], [qualificação] ("Exercente"), detentor de *•+ bônus de subscrição de emissão da Companhia, conforme deliberação da Assembleia Geral Extraordinária da Companhia de 26 de novembro de 2018, venho exercer [a totalidade / parte de] [Quantidade] tais bônus de subscrição e requerer sua consequente conversão em ações ordinárias da Companhia, nos termos a seguir: 1.Quantidade de bônus de subscrição objeto desta conversão: [número] de bônus de subscrição; 2.Preço de exercício total: R$ [Este valor deve corresponder ao Preço de Exercício R$ 2,0672653518 x #bônus de subscrição exercidos no presente ato x 11,58808293129 ações ordinárias de emissão da Companhia resultantes da conversão]; 3.Forma de pagamento: em dinheiro, mediante [transferência bancária realizada nesta data para a conta corrente da Companhia / TED], nos termos do comprovante anexo; 4.Quantidade de ações a serem entregues: *•+ ações ordinárias de emissão da Companha, tendo em vista que cada bônus de subscrição dá ao seu titular o direito de subscrever 11,58808293129 ações. Observado o exposto acima, o Exercente solicita que a Companhia tome as providências necessárias perante o agente escriturador dos valores mobiliários de sua emissão OUo agente escriturador dos valores mobiliários de emissão da Companhia tome as providências necessárias para que sejam entregues ao Exercente as ações acima indicadas em lugar dos bônus de subscrição objeto deste pedido. [TITULAR DO BÔNUS DE SUBSCRIÇÃO] (assinatura com firma reconhecida) [Place], [date] To [DOMMO ENERGIA S.A. Rua Lauro Müller nº 116, 38º Andar, Sala 3802 Botafogo - CEP: 22290-160]OR [BANCO ITAÚ UNIBANCO S.A. Specialized Branch address] Ref.: Notice of exercise of the subscription bonus issued by Dommo Energia S.A. ("Company"). I, [SUBSCRIBER BONUS HOLDER], [qualification] ("Exerciser"), holder of *•+ subscription bonus of the Company, pursuant to the resolution of the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of November 26, 2018, exercise [the totality / portion of] [Quantity] such subscription bonus and request its consequent conversion into common shares of the Company, as follows: 1.Amount of subscription bonus object of this conversion: [number] of subscription bonus; 2.Total exercise price: R$ [This amount must correspond to the Exercise Price R$ 2.0672653518 x # subscription bonus exercised in this act x 11.58808293129 common shares issued by the Company resulting from the conversion]; 3.Payment method: in cash, by [bank transfer made on this date to the Company's current account / TED], in accordance with the attached payment proof; 4.Number of shares to be delivered: *•+ common shares issued by the Company, in view of the fact that each subscription bonus entitles its holder to subscribe 11.58808293129 shares. Subject to the foregoing, the Exerciser requests the Company to take the necessary actions before the bookkeeper of the securities of its issuance OR the bookkeeper of the securities issued by the Company to take the necessary steps to have the above-mentioned actions delivered to the Exerciser in lieu of the subscription bonus object to this request. [SUBSCRIBER BONUS HOLDER] (notarized signature) Notice to shareholders - April 5th, 2019. Page 4 of 4