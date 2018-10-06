Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dommo Energia : Production in the Atlanta Field

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/06/2018 | 12:18am CEST

Dommo Energia S.A.

CNPJ/MF: 08.926.302/0001-05

Publicly-held Company - B3: DMMO3

- Production in the Atlanta Field -

Rio de Janeiro, October 05th, 2018 - Dommo Energia S.A. ("Dommo Energia" or "Company") (B3: DMMO3; OTC: DMMOY), announces to its shareholders and the general market that the oil production from the Atlanta Field reached a total of 1,185.1 thousand barrels in the 3rd quarter of 2018, as disclosed by the operator of the asset. The 40% percentage of the disclosed production represents 474.0 thousand barrels*.

Rio de Janeiro, October 05th, 2018

Eduardo Yuji Tsuji

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investor Relations Officer

Dommo Energia S.A.

*See Material Fact disclosed to the market by the Company on September 26th, 2018.

Legal Notice

This document contains Company-related statements and information that reflect the current vision and/or expectations the Company and its management have regarding its business plan. These include, among others, all forward-looking statements that involve forecasts and projections, indicate or imply results, performance or future achievements, and may contain words such as "believe," "foresee," "expect," "consider," "is likely to result in" or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are

subject to a series of expressive risks, uncertainty and premises. Please be advised that several important factors can cause the actual results to diverge materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimations, and intentions expressed in this document. In no event shall the Company or the members of its board, directors, assigns or employees be liable to any third party (including investors) for investment decisions or acts or business carried out based on the information and statements that appear in this presentation, or for indirect damage, lost profit or related issues. The Company does not intend to provide to potential shareholders with a revision of the statements or an analysis of the differences between the statements and the actual results. Each investor must conduct and rely on its own evaluation, including of the associated risks, in making an investment decision.

Contacts Investors: Eduardo Tsuji Marcio Assis Victor Rosenzvaig Cinthya Coutinhori@dommoenergia.com.br+55 21 2196-4545

Media:

Cibele Florescomunicacao@dommoenergia.com.br+55 21 2196-4505

Disclaimer

Dommo Energia SA published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 22:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:03aATMOS ENERGY : Chamber releases Basin BBQ Blowout winners list
AQ
02:02aPPDAI : Johnson Fistel Announces Investigations of PPDAI Group Inc., Menlo Therapeutics Inc., Eyenovia, Inc. and Dragon Victory International Limited; Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm
PR
02:01aWOLTERS KLUWER : PT Guidelines for Muscular Torticollis Management Receive Update
AQ
02:01aRESAAS SERVICES : Announces Change to Its Board of Directors  
AQ
02:01aGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)
GL
02:01aGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Chegg, Inc. (CHGG)
GL
02:01aCADENCE DESIGN : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Webcast
BU
01:59aSANDFIRE RESOURCES AMERICA INC. : Black Butte Copper Progress Report
GL
01:56aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : With $15 wage, Amazon joins Seattle's leadership circle
AQ
01:54aSHAKE SHACK : The Seattle Times Bethany Jean Clement column
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Enables the Digital Economy
2U.S. actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
3CELANESE CORPORATION : CELANESE : Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases
4STRONGBOW EXPLORATION INC. : STRONGBOW EXPLORATION : Corporate Update
5ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP : ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES : Provides Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.