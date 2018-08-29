Log in
Dommo Energia : Relevant Stake Disposal*

08/29/2018 | 12:52am CEST

Dommo Energia S.A.

CNPJ/MF: 08.926.302/0001-05

Publicly-held Company - B3: DMMO3

- Disposal of Relevant Stake -

Rio de Janeiro, August 28th, 2018 - Dommo Energia S.A. ("Dommo Energia" or "Company") (B3: DMMO3; OTC: DMMOY), in compliance with Article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358, announces to the general market that it received today the attached correspondence, dated on August 27th, 2018, from its shareholder OSX 3

Leasing B.V. notifying of a disposal of relevant stake in Dommo Energia capital.

Rio de Janeiro, August 28th, 2018

Eduardo Yuji Tsuji

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Dommo Energia S.A.

Legal Notice

This document contains Company-related statements and information that reflect the current vision and/or expectations the Company and its management have regarding its business plan. These include, among others, all forward-looking statements that involve forecasts and projections, indicate or imply results, performance or future achievements, and may contain words such as "believe," "foresee," "expect," "consider," "is likely to result in" or other words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are

subject to a series of expressive risks, uncertainty and premises. Please be advised that several important factors can cause the actual results to diverge materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimations, and intentions expressed in this document. In no event shall the Company or the members of its board, directors, assigns or employees be liable to any third party (including investors) for investment decisions or acts or business carried out based on the information and statements that appear in this presentation, or for indirect damage, lost profit or related issues. The Company does not intend to provide to potential shareholders with a revision of the statements or an analysis of the differences between the statements and the actual results. Each investor must conduct and rely on its own evaluation, including of the associated risks, in making an investment decision.

Notice to the Market - August 28th, 2018

Page 1 of 2

Contacts

Investors: Eduardo Tsuji Marcio Assis Victor Rosenzvaig Cinthya Coutinhori@dommoenergia.com.br+55 21 2196-4545

Media:

Cibele Florescibele.flores@dommoenergia.com.br+55 21 2196-4505

Notice to the Market - August 28th, 2018

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Dommo Energia SA published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 22:51:02 UTC
