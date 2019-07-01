Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Domo : Special Olympics Event Scores Big with Domo Volunteers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 06:23pm EDT

Around here, when we use the term 'beast mode,' it's usually in reference to a popular feature in the Domo platform that makes it simpler for users to interpret their data.

But on June 21, a few colleagues and I found ourselves using it while watching Matthew Perkins compete in the Special Olympics Utah 2019 Summer Games at Mountain View High School just south of Domo headquarters.

In the final lap of the 3,000-meter run, the 16-year-old cross-country enthusiast shifted from cruise control to maximum overdrive and won the event by a landslide.

Immediately afterward, Matthew was quick to talk about the exhilaration he felt coming down the stretch.

'We runners call it a runner's high,' he said with a smile from ear to ear. 'You just feel like you can go faster and faster without getting tired. It's the best feeling in the world.'

For me and all the other Domo employees who came to support an organization that helps transform lives through the joy of sport, it was a great feeling as well.

Every day, Special Olympics Utah empowers athletes to shatter stereotypes and exceed their personal bests on the playing field and in life. The Summer Games epitomizes that commitment.

Tyler Major, Partner Relationship Manager at Domo, made the trek all the way from Kaysville-about a 90-minute drive from the venue-to volunteer. His reasons were simple.

'I have a neighbor with autism and I just thought it would be fun to come down and help out,' he said. 'Plus, it's Friday and the sun's out, so why not?'

One of our engineering all-stars, Bret Bills, was also there, along with his 8th-grade daughter who has a couple of friends with differing abilities.

'It's one of the things I love so much about Domo,' Bret said. 'The fact that the company encourages all of us to participate in community events like this, even during work hours, means a lot to me and my family.'

Alex Humble, who works in our finance department, echoed that sentiment with his actions. The Portland transplant and recent BYU grad spent the majority of his time in the staging area, engaging racers with dance moves and secret handshakes.

For that, he earned a new friend-a 9-year-old boy named Bo who wanted nothing more than to get his picture taken with Alex.

'I had no idea what to expect today,' Alex said afterward. 'It turned out to be one of the coolest experiences I've had in a while.'

Disclaimer

Domo Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 22:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:53pROAD SHOW : The Art of Motorcycle Racer Maintenance
PU
06:52pALPHABET : China's Huawei awaits U.S. Commerce nod on resuming usage of Google Android
RE
06:46pAIRBUS : USTR proposes $4 billion in potential additional tariffs over EU aircraft subsidies
RE
06:46pSENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST : Announces Closing of Sale of Common Shares of The RMR Group Inc.
BU
06:46pOFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST : Announces Closing of Sale of Common Shares of The RMR Group Inc.
BU
06:46pHOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST : Announces Closing of Sale of Common Shares of The RMR Group Inc.
BU
06:43pPDF : to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019
PU
06:40pVanbarton Group Purchases Seattle's 901 Fifth Avenue Office Tower from Investcorp and Schnitzer West for $305 Million
BU
06:35pHSB Capital Partners Nominates Four Highly Qualified Directors for Election at Tix Corporation
PR
06:34pFree Summer Concerts at Audie Murphy Ranch Offer Glimpse Into Unparalleled Lifestyle
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favour
2EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon quarterly profit to feel pinch of weaker natural gas, chemical earnings
3Trump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favor
4AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY : CALIFORNIA AMERICAN WATER : Applies for New Revenue to Fund Infrastructure and ..
5Weatherford Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Process

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About