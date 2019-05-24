Domstein Seafood : takes the first step towards a holding company.

DGAP-News: Domstein Seafood AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Restructure of Company

Restructuring measures of subsidiary with parent company to form a holding company have been completed.



Domstein Seafood had already taken the first step towards expanding long-term cooperation in Canada and Alaska with the founding of its subsidiary Darda Seafood Corp. in March 2019.

For reasons of relocation, the company's headquarters were relocated to Canada. With the forthcoming growth of companies to be acquired in the future, the strategic holding will be formed and the headquarters will be managed in Canada with immediate effect. The company expects the resulting new structure to result in further high tax savings, which will have a positive effect on all shareholders in the forthcoming IPO at the end of 2019.



Furthermore, the new headquarters in Canada will ensure a quick and less bureaucratic IPO.



