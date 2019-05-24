Log in
Domstein Seafood : takes the first step towards a holding company.

05/24/2019 | 09:50am EDT

DGAP-News: Domstein Seafood AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Restructure of Company
Domstein Seafood AG takes the first step towards a holding company.

24.05.2019 / 15:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Restructuring measures of subsidiary with parent company to form a holding company have been completed.

Domstein Seafood had already taken the first step towards expanding long-term cooperation in Canada and Alaska with the founding of its subsidiary Darda Seafood Corp. in March 2019.
DGAP

For reasons of relocation, the company's headquarters were relocated to Canada. With the forthcoming growth of companies to be acquired in the future, the strategic holding will be formed and the headquarters will be managed in Canada with immediate effect. The company expects the resulting new structure to result in further high tax savings, which will have a positive effect on all shareholders in the forthcoming IPO at the end of 2019.

Furthermore, the new headquarters in Canada will ensure a quick and less bureaucratic IPO.

Information: Darda Seafood Corp.


