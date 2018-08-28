Don Bacon : Bacon Issues Statement on Preliminary Agreement with Mexico

OMAHA, NE- Congressman Don Bacon (NE-02) released the following statement in regards to the President's announcement of a preliminary trade agreement with Mexico:

'Trade agreements are vital to Nebraska's economy and today's announcement by the President of an agreement with Mexico to change parts of NAFTA is good news. In 2016, our corn exports to Mexico were nearly $300 million, and in 2017 our beef exports were $134 million, helping to make Nebraska the largest exporting state of beef for the second year in a row. This announcement is very welcome and I look forward to reviewing this agreement and am optimistic it will help boost Nebraska's ag and business economies.'