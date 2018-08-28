Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Don Bacon : Bacon Issues Statement on Preliminary Agreement with Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 02:17am CEST

OMAHA, NE- Congressman Don Bacon (NE-02) released the following statement in regards to the President's announcement of a preliminary trade agreement with Mexico:

'Trade agreements are vital to Nebraska's economy and today's announcement by the President of an agreement with Mexico to change parts of NAFTA is good news. In 2016, our corn exports to Mexico were nearly $300 million, and in 2017 our beef exports were $134 million, helping to make Nebraska the largest exporting state of beef for the second year in a row. This announcement is very welcome and I look forward to reviewing this agreement and am optimistic it will help boost Nebraska's ag and business economies.'

Disclaimer

Don Bacon published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 00:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:02aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : UNWTO report highlights China role in global outbound tourism
PU
04:00aFacebook fugitive fights U.S. request to extradite him from Ecuador - lawyer
RE
03:56aFive key takeaways from Trump's U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
03:54aFive key takeaways from Trump's U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
03:47aDOLLAR INDEX : steady after U.S., Mexico agree to overhaul trade deal
RE
03:33aTrump, Merkel support U.S.-EU trade talks in phone conversation - White House
RE
03:22aAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : launches recruitment campaign
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:05aTrump Hails U.S.-Mexico Trade Pact, Says 'We'll See' With Canada -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars
5AT&T : FCC report found no 'favoritism' on proposed Sinclair deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.