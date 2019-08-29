Don Beyer : Beyer Statement On EPA Methane Rule

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) issued the following statement today on the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) forthcoming methane rule:

'The Trump Administration's decision to deregulate methane will endanger American lives,' said Rep. Beyer. 'Last month the planet experienced its hottest month in recorded history. The threat of climate change to human life and livelihoods has never been clearer, and yet the Trump Administration is acting to allow an increase in the dangerous emissions which cause it. It should be telling for everyone trying to make sense of this move that even fossil fuel companies think they are going too far. I worry that it may take years to undo the damage being done by the Trump Administration in pursuit of ever-larger corporate profits, and this is time that we simply do not have.'

