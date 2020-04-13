Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Don't Be a Silly Goose! Nat Geo WILD Helps Us Get Our Ducks in Row With Smart and Practical Social Distancing PSAs From Some of the Original Social Distancers… of the Animal Kingdom!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

Animals Encourage People to “Scrub Like a Sea Otter,” “Fly Solo Like Snow Geese,” “Isolate and Chill Like Arctic Penguins”

PSAs to Air Across National Geographic’s Networks and Shared Across Its Social Platforms

As everyone navigates the uncharted waters of these unprecedented times, National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD are turning to their most trusted advisers for advice - animals, of course! And, it turns out they’ve got some relatable and reliable tips for social distancing (some have been practicing it long before we even knew the term!).

Beginning today, PSAs will roll out across National Geographic’s networks and its social platforms.

From sea otters scrubbing their paws to geese flying solo, the networks introduce a collection of cute and constructive public service announcements that advise people to be smart and follow in the footsteps (pawsteps, flippersteps, hoofsteps) of wildlife which have naturally been taking CDC guidelines to heart.

“At Nat Geo WILD, we realize that animals know best, so we’re letting them do the talking,” says Janet Han Vissering, SVP, Development and Production, Nat Geo WILD. “Amazingly, animals have the innate ability to adapt to whatever Mother Nature throws their ways. We can take a lesson by adapting these behaviors ourselves – now’s not the time to be sitting ducks!”

Get a sneak peek of these wildly pertinent PSAs HERE, and see a breakdown of the tips below:

Socially Isolate:

Be a Smart Bear: Bears typically like to socialize, but smart bears know when it’s time to paws, keep their distance, and growl from afar.

Be a Smart Penguin: Penguins love cuddling with their friends, but smart penguins know when it’s time to isolate and chill.

Wash Your Hands Often:

Be a Smart Sea Otter: You never really know how dirty your paws are, that’s why smart sea otters wash their hands often. Scrub like a sea otter.

Don’t Hang in Crowds:

Don’t be a Silly Goose: Geese are known to travel in flocks, but smart geese know when it’s time to spread their wings and fly solo.

Order in Food:

Be a Smart Kestrel: Kestrel birds are stuck with their kids at home, too! Don’t let the chirping get you down, and order in your food to keep the whole family safe.

About National Geographic:

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between the National Geographic Society and Disney, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 132 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:49pBridgewater Labs Complements its International Growth Team with the Strategic Addition of Jason Tate
GL
05:48pAIRBUS : A400M new-generation airlifter ordered by the Luxembourg Armed Forces has made its maiden flight, marking ...
PU
05:46pMost actively traded companies on the TSX
AQ
05:46pDIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Reinstatement for Trading and Corporate Update
AQ
05:46pERA : Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Proposed Merger
AQ
05:43pKEY TRONIC : FY 2020 Preliminary Third Quarter
PU
05:36pSTARBUCKS : Mod Pizza taps Starbucks finance leader as CFO
AQ
05:36pLITHIA MOTORS : Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
05:34pSTAGE STORES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:34pCHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION : Announces 1-For-200 Reverse Stock Split And Authorized Shares Reduction
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key Technology Battles? -- Journal Report
2AURORA CANNABIS INC. : Aurora Cannabis falls on capital raise, reverse stock split
3POU CHEN CORPORATION : POU CHEN : Global footwear group's Vietnam operations suspended for two days
4GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZH : GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES OF ZHUHAI : Plans Share Buyback
5SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group