Don't Blink :' Mexican Ex-President's Advice for China on U.S. Trade Conflict

10/14/2018 | 10:48am CEST

By Saumya Vaishampayan

How do you get a good result in a trade standoff with the U.S.? Ernesto Zedillo, a former president of Mexico, offered some unsolicited advice on that question to Yi Gang, the head of China's central bank.

Mr. Zedillo, speaking at a question-and-answer session on the last day of the International Monetary Fund meeting in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday, said China should learn from the experience of his country and Canada during the successfully completed recent talks on a revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

One trick in dealing with the Trump administration was "not blinking," Mr. Zedillo said. "Mexico and Canada made clear that they would rather not have Nafta than having the deal that the United States wanted."

Another useful ploy was getting the U.S. private sector on their side to help add pressure for an agreement--something Mr. Zedillo said could be repeated given the large number of U.S. companies with important operations in China.

"I think the new deal is not as good as Nafta, but it's not a disaster," the ex-president said. "And the force behind that was the interest of the U.S. private sector."

Mr. Yi responded cautiously, saying China is going to continue to seek a constructive solution to the current trade tensions with the U.S. But he will have left Bali with at least one extra supporter in his camp, it seems.

"I hope China doesn't blink," Mr. Zedillo said.

Write to Saumya Vaishampayan at saumya.vaishampayan@wsj.com

