Don't Miss Future of Credit Default Swaps Panel at ISDA's Annual North America Conference, Sept 26, NY

09/10/2019 | 09:06am EDT

 

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) will hold its Annual North America conference in New York on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Don’t Miss the Future of CDS Panel!

The Credit Default Swaps (CDS) Market: Next Steps

Industry experts and regulators discuss the future of the CDS market.

  • Moderator: Jonathan Martin, Director, Market Infrastructure and Technology, ISDA
  • Mel Gunewardena, Chief Market Intelligence Officer & Deputy Director, Division of Market Oversight, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
  • David G. Lucking, Partner, Allen & Overy LLP
  • Carol McGee, Assistant Director for Derivatives Policy, US Securities and Exchange Commission
  • Olga Roman, CFA, Director of Research, ISDA

The conference will also include sessions on LIBOR reform, margin requirements, US capital rules and tackling post-trade inefficiencies. Speakers include:

  • Keynote address: Dan M. Berkovitz, Commissioner, CFTC
  • David Bowman, Special Advisor to the Board, Federal Reserve Board of Governors
  • David Lynch, Deputy Associate Director, Federal Reserve Board
  • Tom Wipf, Vice Chairman of Institutional Securities & Chair, Alternative Reference Rates Committee, Morgan Stanley

Accredited journalists are invited to attend the event. Please RSVP to Lauren Dobbs ldobbs@isda.org.

Additional information regarding the conference, including an agenda, is available on the Association's website. An updated agenda will be available in due course.

WHEN: Thursday, September 26, 2019

Press Briefing / Q&A, 10:30AM – 10:55AM, featuring:

˗ Eric Litvack, ISDA Chairman, Managing Director, Head of Regulatory Strategy, Société Générale Global Banking and Investor Solutions

˗ Scott O’Malia, ISDA Chief Executive Officer

WHERE:

 

Convene

 

 

One Liberty Plaza, Financial District

 

 

New York, NY 10006

 

 

(Entrance at Cortlandt Street between Church Street and Broadway)

Since 1985, ISDA has worked to make the global derivatives markets safer and more efficient. Today, ISDA has over 900 member institutions from 71 countries. These members comprise a broad range of derivatives market participants, including corporations, investment managers, government and supranational entities, insurance companies, energy and commodities firms, and international and regional banks. In addition to market participants, members also include key components of the derivatives market infrastructure, such as exchanges, intermediaries, clearing houses and repositories, as well as law firms, accounting firms and other service providers. Information about ISDA and its activities is available on the Association’s website: www.isda.org. Follow us on Twitter @ISDA.

All press attending this conference must register in advance

Please send your name, affiliation, and contact details to Lauren Dobbs ldobbs@isda.org

ISDA ® is a registered trademark of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
