Don't Miss Future of Credit Default Swaps Panel at ISDA's Annual North America Conference, Sept 26, NY

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. (ISDA) will hold its Annual North America conference in New York on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Don’t Miss the Future of CDS Panel!

The Credit Default Swaps (CDS) Market: Next Steps

Industry experts and regulators discuss the future of the CDS market.

Moderator: Jonathan Martin , Director, Market Infrastructure and Technology, ISDA

, Director, Market Infrastructure and Technology, ISDA Mel Gunewardena , Chief Market Intelligence Officer & Deputy Director, Division of Market Oversight, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)

, Chief Market Intelligence Officer & Deputy Director, Division of Market Oversight, US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) David G. Lucking , Partner, Allen & Overy LLP

, Partner, Allen & Overy LLP Carol McGee , Assistant Director for Derivatives Policy, US Securities and Exchange Commission

, Assistant Director for Derivatives Policy, US Securities and Exchange Commission Olga Roman, CFA, Director of Research, ISDA

The conference will also include sessions on LIBOR reform, margin requirements, US capital rules and tackling post-trade inefficiencies. Speakers include:

Keynote address: Dan M. Berkovitz, Commissioner, CFTC

Commissioner, CFTC David Bowman, Special Advisor to the Board, Federal Reserve Board of Governors

Special Advisor to the Board, Federal Reserve Board of Governors David Lynch, Deputy Associate Director, Federal Reserve Board

Deputy Associate Director, Federal Reserve Board Tom Wipf, Vice Chairman of Institutional Securities & Chair, Alternative Reference Rates Committee, Morgan Stanley

Accredited journalists are invited to attend the event. Please RSVP to Lauren Dobbs ldobbs@isda.org.

Additional information regarding the conference, including an agenda, is available on the Association's website. An updated agenda will be available in due course.

WHEN: Thursday, September 26, 2019

Press Briefing / Q&A, 10:30AM – 10:55AM, featuring:

˗ Eric Litvack, ISDA Chairman, Managing Director, Head of Regulatory Strategy, Société Générale Global Banking and Investor Solutions

˗ Scott O’Malia, ISDA Chief Executive Officer

WHERE: Convene One Liberty Plaza, Financial District New York, NY 10006 (Entrance at Cortlandt Street between Church Street and Broadway)

