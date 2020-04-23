Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

'Don't cancel, postpone', Portugal urges tourists in voucher scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 11:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of Camara de Lobo village near Funchal, Portugal

Portugal will give vouchers to tourists forced to cancel their holiday plans in Portugal because of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing them to reschedule trips until the end of 2021, the secretary of state for tourism said on Thursday.

The new scheme comes into effect on Friday and applies to bookings through travel agencies or at accredited holiday accommodation, such as hotels or Airbnb properties, initially scheduled to take place between March 13 and Sept. 30 this year.

The vouchers are valid until Dec. 31, 2021, and eligible for refund in 2022 if the traveller is unable to make the trip during this time. Those who become unemployed between now and Sept. 30 can request a full refund.

"We are being absolute pioneers in the European context. Our priority is to safeguard consumer rights and the interests of economic operators, according to the principle of 'don't cancel, postpone'," Secretary of State Rita Marques said in an online conference.

It is hoped the scheme will help to reduce the damage from a crisis that could reduce international travel by 39% this year, equivalent to 577 million fewer journeys - catastrophic for an industry that accounts for more than 10% of global gross domestic product (GDP) and employs 320 million people.

A total of 16.3 million foreign tourists visited Portugal last year, about half of which were from Britain, France, Germany and Spain.

However, global lockdowns and closed borders have thrown the tourism industry into turmoil, threatening nine years of record revenue in a sector credited as one of the main drivers of the country's recovery from the financial crisis.

The government launched a 1.7 billion euro ($1.8 billion)credit line in March to support the sector, which hotel association AHP estimates will lose 1.3 billion to 1.4 billion euros of revenue between March and June.

A full 94% of hotels are closed and 85% of their workers laid off as nearly all prospective customers cancelled their plans, AHP's survey data showed.

The country, which has so far reported 22,353 coronavirus cases and 820 deaths, is pinning its hopes on being viewed as a comparatively safe holiday spot when borders reopen, preparing policies including health safety certifications for hotels and protective equipment and coronavirus tests for employees and customers.

By Sergio Goncalves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:38aWall Street jumps on hopes worst for labor market is over
RE
11:38aKansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity Composite Index Falls to Lowest Ever
DJ
11:33aREASSEMBLING NORMALITY : A return to routine at reopened IKEA in Israel
RE
11:31aU.N. agency calls for $1 trillion developing world debt write-off
RE
11:30a'Don't cancel, postpone', Portugal urges tourists in voucher scheme
RE
11:27aDomino's pulls long-term forecast, says international sales declining
RE
11:25aHershey pulls 2020 forecast, warns of weak sales as consumers curb spending
RE
11:24aPompeo warns U.S. may never restore WHO funding
RE
11:24aSouth Africa's SAA faces wind-down or liquidation, rescue team says
RE
11:22aDomino's pulls long-term forecast, says international sales declining
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27
2DANONE : Unilever drops guidance as virus changes consumer habits
3UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : 1Q Turnover Rose on Strong Trading in US
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report
5Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMIT : Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kit..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group