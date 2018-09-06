Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Don't look to ECB for bigger stability role: Mersch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 10:39am CEST
Yves Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of ECB, speaks during an economics conference in Linz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has only limited responsibility in maintaining financial stability, executive board member Yves Mersch said on Thursday, rebuffing calls for the bank to do more beyond getting inflation back on track.

With Italy's new government testing the patience of markets over fiscal proposals, some in the country's political establishment have suggested the ECB could do more to keep its borrowing costs low after yields surged in the spring.

"The (EU) Treaties did not make financial stability an ECB objective," Mersch told a conference. "The ECB’s only primary responsibility is price stability."

Mersch argued that financial stability, a vaguely defined concept, is relevant for the bank if it is needed to keep inflation on target and the rest of the work must be done by at the national level, in part to shield the ECB from political pressure.

Still, Mersch's tone on the issue appeared somewhat softer than the German view after Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann called the idea of giving the ECB a role in stability a "perilous" proposal.

"Addressing issues of financial stability in order to promote price stability is therefore possible with two caveats," Mersch argued. "First, price stability enjoys primacy... second, financial stability-related policies need to comply with the principle of proportionality."

But ultimate responsibility remains with the political establishment since decisions have a bigger distributional impact and the resulting political pressure could test the independence of the bank, he said.

"The ECB might be better suited to 'contributing' in an advisory capacity ... Otherwise political pressures to adopt one or the other stance in questions of financial stability might also threaten central bank independence," Mersch added.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:08aAs next round of U.S. tariffs on China looms, both sides dig in
RE
11:07aNYNAS : Siobhan McKelvey appointed Eurobitume Director General
PU
11:06aGermany eyes change to law to help companies post-Brexit - Handelsblatt
RE
11:02aWorld shares fall for fifth straight day, hit by trade war jitters
RE
10:59aWorld shares fall for fifth straight day, hit by trade war jitters
RE
10:59aMANAGEMENT TRACKS : Sihuan launches U.S. unit
AQ
10:57aINNOVATION : Air Liquide and the CEA pursue collaboration in the field of cryogenics
PU
10:52aENERGY UK : responds to Ofgem's energy price cap proposals
PU
10:46aJapan eyes tax breaks for car buyers to offset impact of sales tax hike
RE
10:44aChina's vast pig market in lockdown as African swine fever spreads
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement in R..
3WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
4U.S. Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
5AUROBINDO PHARMA : AUROBINDO PHARMA : Novartis sells parts of Sandoz U.S. to India's Aurobindo for $900 millio..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.