Don't mess with Texas Scholarship Contest Accepting Applications for 2019

The application process for the 2019 Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship
contest is now open. Any Texas high school senior currently attending
public, private or home school, and planning to attend an accredited
Texas college or university in the coming year, is eligible to apply.
The 2019 Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship contest is presented in
partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful and the Moody Foundation. The
contest will award one $6,000 scholarship and two $2,000 scholarships in
May 2019. The scholarships recognize the achievements of high school
seniors who are taking an active role in preventing litter in their
schools and communities while working to build awareness for the Don’t
mess with Texas initiative.
“We are looking forward to hearing about the creative ways students are
taking the Don’t mess with Texas message into their schools and their
communities,” said Becky Ozuna, program administrator for TxDOT’s Don’t
mess with Texascampaign. “Over the years, the scholarship
contest has proven to be a catalyst for jumpstarting innovative litter
prevention programs across the state, thanks to the efforts and
leadership of Texas students.”
TxDOT’s Don’t mess with Texas program has been educating Texans about
litter prevention since 1986. The program includes Adopt-a-Highway and a
grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful as well as spring
“Trash-Off” community outreach events.
To apply for the Don’t mess with TexasScholarship, visit dontmesswithtexas.org.
Applications must be received via online submission by 5 p.m. (CT) March
29, 2019.
For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Media Relations at MediaRelations@txdot.gov
or (512) 463-8700.
Don’t mess with Texas® is a registered
trademark of the Texas Department of Transportation.
