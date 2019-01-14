Log in
Don't mess with Texas Scholarship Contest Accepting Applications for 2019

01/14/2019 | 05:48pm EST

Applications will be accepted through March 29, 2019

The application process for the 2019 Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship contest is now open. Any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school, and planning to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the coming year, is eligible to apply.

The 2019 Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship contest is presented in partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful and the Moody Foundation. The contest will award one $6,000 scholarship and two $2,000 scholarships in May 2019. The scholarships recognize the achievements of high school seniors who are taking an active role in preventing litter in their schools and communities while working to build awareness for the Don’t mess with Texas initiative.

“We are looking forward to hearing about the creative ways students are taking the Don’t mess with Texas message into their schools and their communities,” said Becky Ozuna, program administrator for TxDOT’s Don’t mess with Texascampaign. “Over the years, the scholarship contest has proven to be a catalyst for jumpstarting innovative litter prevention programs across the state, thanks to the efforts and leadership of Texas students.”

TxDOT’s Don’t mess with Texas program has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The program includes Adopt-a-Highway and a grassroots partnership with Keep Texas Beautiful as well as spring “Trash-Off” community outreach events.

To apply for the Don’t mess with TexasScholarship, visit dontmesswithtexas.org. Applications must be received via online submission by 5 p.m. (CT) March 29, 2019.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Media Relations at MediaRelations@txdot.gov or (512) 463-8700.

Don’t mess with Texas® is a registered trademark of the Texas Department of Transportation.

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, rail, and public transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership, we deliver a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods. Find out more at txdot.gov.

Our Values: People • Accountability • Trust • Honesty

An Equal Opportunity Employer

www.txdot.gov | TxDOT on Facebook | TxDOT on Twitter


