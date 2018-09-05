Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

'Don't touch me,' U.S. Senator Rubio tells conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 08:42pm CEST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Don't mess with U.S. Senator Marco Rubio.

The Republican senator was talking to reporters on Wednesday in a Senate hallway about social media companies' role in elections and the spreading and blocking of misinformation, while a man spoke over him and reporters.

The man was conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has fallen foul of several social media companies for violating their community standards, although Rubio said he did not know who he was.

In a video posted online by a reporter, Jones at one point placed his hand on Rubio's shoulder.

"Don't touch me again, man. I'm asking you not to touch me again," Rubio said.

After Jones protested, Rubio said, "I don't want to be touched. I don't know you. I don't know who you are."

Jones countered, "Oh, you want me to get arrested?"

Rubio replied, "You're not going to get arrested, man. You're not going to get arrested. I'll take care of you myself."

Rubio, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, answered another question from reporters before an aide announced he needed to leave.

Jones, whose false theories include saying the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax, was on Capitol Hill to watch an intelligence panel hearing on social media and politics.

While he was talking over Rubio earlier, Jones charged Democrats with "purging" conservative voices, and Republicans with acting as though this was not happening.

Major technology companies have removed podcasts and channels from Jones, who founded the website Infowars, saying he broke community standards, and Twitter banned accounts from him and Infowars for seven days last month because of a tweet that violated Twitter's rules against abusive behavior.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Frances Kerry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:18pOil falls more than 1 percent as storm fears ease, demand concerns mount
RE
09:17pOil falls more than 1 percent as storm fears ease, demand concerns mount
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:09pJustice Department, state AGs to meet September 25 about social media companies
RE
09:07pArgentine peso rises as government seeks new IMF deal
RE
09:07pWORLD BANK : Digital Jobs Can Help Young Women Overcome Constraints in the Workforce says Solutions for Youth Employment Annual Report
PU
09:03pCURRENCIES : Surging Sterling Weighs On The U.S. Dollar
DJ
08:56pCANADA MIGHT APPEAL RULING THAT QUASHED PIPELINE APPROVAL : Trudeau
RE
08:52p2018 IRFA BIOFUELS : Science and Sustainability Tour
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
3BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
4NIKE : NIKE : Anthem Backlash Strikes Nike, Hurting Share Price
5TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.