Addressing a crowd in the northeastern city of Bayburt, Erdogan described the sell-off as an attack on Turkey's economy and urged his supporters to ignore it. The lira weakened on his comments. At 1218 GMT it was at 6.0800 to the dollar, down some 9 percent on the day.

