Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Donald L. O'Dell launches the second edition of ‘How the Bible became the Bible'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 12:01am EDT

BREVARD, N.C., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How did the Bible come to be? What were the politics, power struggles, and beliefs that shaped the contents of the Bible? What is the difference between being religious and being spiritual? Why is it important to understand the Bible? How a literal interpretation of the Bible can become dangerous? Donald L. O’Dell explains and expounds on the answers to these questions and more in his updated publication.

 

From an award-winning tome first published in 2007, O’Dell launches the second edition of “How the Bible became the Bible” (published by Balboa Press). Calling for honest spirituality rather than guilt-laced, dogmatic religion, this study examines how the religious and the spiritual have been at odds throughout the history of the Bible.

 

In the book, O’Dell explains in broad, but accurate, terms how the scrolls, fragments, oral history, poems, songs and letters were put together, called the Bible and declared sacred. While the author performs a scholarly work explaining facts, politics and beliefs that forged the evolution of the Bible, his experiential faith in the sacredness of the presence of Holy Spirit imbues this book with authentic humanness. Here, O’Dell uses incidents from his own personal experience and a down-to-earth approach to history to make the human oneness of characters such as the prophets and gospel writers “come alive.” By understanding the broad landscape from which the Old Testament sprang, he believes readers may develop their own meaningful interpretation of what the Bible truly is and is not.

 

“We are enduring a dangerous political/moral/cultural division in our country in terms of inclusion/exclusion of persons different from us,” O’Dell states, on the book’s relevance in today’s society. “Understanding what the Bible truly is and is not encourages the growth of the spiritual reality of human oneness — the antidote to self-righteous exclusiveness.”

 

“How the Bible became the Bible” is written for those who want to be true to the spirit of the Christ and want to use the Bible as a guide or resource for their spiritual growth rather than as a literal instruction manual for evaluating and judging external behavior, especially the behavior of others. To purchase a copy of the book, readers may visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/806317-how-the-bible-became-the-bible.

 

“How the Bible became the Bible”

By Donald L. O’Dell

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 346 pages | ISBN 9781982243067

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 346 pages | ISBN 9781982243081

E-Book | 346 pages | ISBN 9781982243074

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Donald L. O’Dell holds a master’s degree from Princeton Theological Seminary and an undergraduate degree in history. He was an active United Presbyterian minister, developing a “street-gang” ministry in Trenton, New Jersey, followed by pastoring two small congregations. He had a visceral spiritual experience during his recovery from alcoholism and came face-to-face with the difference between being religious and being spiritual. Semi-retired, he now lives in western North Carolina. He is active in New Thought groups and congregations and is a student of A Course In Miracles.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

Attachment 

Marketing Services
Balboa Press
1-877-407-4847
pressreleases@balboapress.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:36aStung by proxy advisers' decision, activist-backed Toshiba board nominees to step up campaign
RE
12:34aSensex, Nifty inch lower as focus shifts back to surging virus cases
RE
12:28aTESLA : hiring servicing staff in 'unsupportive' Singapore
RE
12:16aCOVID-19 : Employers who did not abide by employment law need to face consequences
PU
12:16aEDOM TECHNOLOGY : STMicroelectronics Simplifies IoT-Node Connectivity and Security with Latest STM32 Discovery Kit and Expansion Software
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:06aQ&K Announces Acquisition and Related Financing
GL
12:02aFRANKLIN RESOURCES : Templeton, Gallup Launch Tracking Survey to Monitor Americans' Resumption of Pre-COVID-19 Behaviors
PR
12:02aIBM : and Bank of America Advance IBM : Cloud for Financial Services, BNP Paribas Joins as Anchor Client in Europe
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
2UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : United warns travel demand will languish until COVID-19 vaccine
3ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : Want to make profits from coffee in China? It's actually a grind
4AXIS BANK LIMITED : AXIS BANK : 1Q Net Profit Fell 12.3% on Higher Provisioning
5ENERGY TRANSFER LP : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Energy Transfer LP - ET
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group