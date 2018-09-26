Log in
Donald Trump Accuses China of Trying to Interfere in U.S. Elections

09/26/2018 | 05:37pm CEST

By Vivian Salama

UNITED NATIONS -- President Trump accused China of "attempting to interfere" in the 2018 midterm elections in a speech to the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, saying that Beijing doesn't want his party to win because of their growing trade dispute.

"Regrettably, we've found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election coming up in November against my administration," Mr. Trump said in his remarks opening this year's UN Security Council session. "They do not want me -- or us -- to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade."

Mr. Trump gave no details on how on China was seeking to interfere with the voting.

China abruptly canceled trade talks planned for this week, as the Trump administration imposed new 10% tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese exports starting this past Monday. Mr. Trump has vowed additional tariffs if China targets U.S. farmers. China has retaliated with tariffs on U.S. goods.

In his second address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Mr. Trump said he has great respect for China's President Xi Jinping, but he warned "our trade imbalance is unacceptable."

"China's market distortions and the way they deal cannot be tolerated," he said.

Write to Vivian Salama at vivian.salama@wsj.com

