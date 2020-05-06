Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DongWha Pharm :'s DW2008 Shows Excellent Antiviral Activity Against COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 09:06am EDT

- Preparing for phase 2 clinical trials

DongWha Pharm (KRX:000020), a leading Korean pharmaceutical company, announced on April 21st, 2020 that it plans to conduct clinical trials using a new drug candidate DW2008 to treat COVID-19. DW2008 is an extract of the water willow plant (Justicia procumbens).

In vitro antiviral experiments performed at the Institut Pasteur Korea against COVID-19 demonstrated that DW2008 had 1.7, 3.8, and 4.7 times higher antiviral activity compared to chloroquine, remdesivir, and Kaletra respectively. Chloroquine, remdesivir, and Kaletra are drug repositioned candidates currently undergoing clinical trials with COVID-19 patients.

In addition to antiviral effects, DW2008 also inhibits TIGIT, one of the second- generation immune checkpoint proteins, which was recently reported to diminish host antiviral immunity to COVID-19. Thus, DW2008 is expected to improve the symptoms of COVID-19 patients through antiviral effects, enhancing the immune response, and improving lung function; the latter two effects have been elucidated in previous studies for asthma indication.

In preclinical animal studies, DW2008 demonstrated to greatly improve lung function and sputum discharge effects. Its excellent tolerability and desirable pharmacokinetic properties were also confirmed in humans, during its phase 1 clinical studies. Currently, DongWha Pharm has applied for phase 2 clinical trials for treating asthma patients with DW2008.

DongWha Pharm has filed a patent for DW2008 as a “pharmaceutical composition for the prevention or treatment of diseases caused by COVID-19,” and plans to apply for the “treatment use of investigational drugs” so that this drug can become immediately available for patients in urgent need. The company is preparing for a COVID-19 phase 2 clinical trial in June after the prompt completion of efficacy evaluations in animals.

Dr. Mase Lee, the head of DongWha Pharm Research Institute, said, “DongWha Pharm, the first Korean pharmaceutical company established in 1897 with the mission of ‘Servicing people and the country with good medicine’ will devote itself to the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of COVID-19, a pandemic threatening the world.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:23aDELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:23a36KR HOLDINGS INC : . Announces the Undertakings by Executive Officers and Certain Other Employees
AQ
09:22aNATURAL HEALTH TRENDS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:22aCENTRAL FEDERAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:22aSAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
09:21aHUDSON GLOBAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:21aASSURED GUARANTY LTD. : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Common Share
BU
09:20aGENUFOOD ENERGY ENZYMES CORP. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
09:20aBLUEPRINT MEDICINES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:19aLOOMIS : Interim Report January-March 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3BMW AG : BMW : cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
5YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S. : UniCredit warns of prolonged virus impact after $3 billion loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group