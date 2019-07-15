DongWoo Tech Set to Advance Into the Asian Market With Its Fiber Duct Solution

DongWoo Tech Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of fiber duct systems, is poised to make inroads into the Asian market.

Fiber duct is a duct system to insulate and protect optic jumper cords and cables used for a building’s distribution frame and optic terminal.

The DongWoo fiber duct is made of PC/ABS and has high thermal stability, weather resistance, standard stability, flame resistance, and no halogen. It also boasts UL2024 certification and improved impulse and tensile strength.

With its simple connecting method, the DongWoo fiber duct can be installed quickly in various forms and allows customers to reduce required cost, time, and manpower. There is no need to cut the side of main ducts as the Drop system can be connected to them without additional bolts.

Established in July 1986, DongWoo Tech has been bringing the best quality and technology in the industry. The ISO 9001:2000-certified company is a registered partner of Haier and applied for patents of various products including the damping hinge and auto-closing hinge. The company’s main businesses include fiber duct, SMC, home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, and drying machines, and press line for electronics and auto. The company is providing technology globally to telecommunication companies in Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and other countries.

With its own research institute, DongWoo Tech developed unique R&D competency and is supplying cable duct products to KT-SoftBank Gimhae Global Data Center, the US Army, and overseas countries including Brazil and Indonesia.

“DongWoo Tech is the only manufacturer of the telecommunication component fiber duct. We are focused on becoming a global leader in this segment under the goal of creating value for customers, with customers,” said the CEO of DongWoo Tech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005315/en/