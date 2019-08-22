Log in
Donna Cooper Joins Zephyr Real Estate

08/22/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formerly with Hill & Co., Donna Cooper has just been welcomed into the Zephyr Real Estate Team at the Pacific Heights office. She is a licensed real estate broker and was with Hill & Co. for almost 20 years where she held an outstanding reputation in the community and in the industry as a consistent top producer.

Originally from New York City, Donna had a desire to live in San Francisco from as early as 12 years of age. Upon graduating from Barnard College (Columbia University), she put her dream into action and relocated to the Bay Area. She has a Master’s Degree in Psychology and a background as a computer software analyst, which together prepared her for an extremely successful real estate career.

Donna brings with her a sizeable and loyal client base and an exceptional knowledge of the Bay Area market. Her unfailing insight and talent are remarkable assets in her continued success.

“We are so excited to have Donna join us,” commented Michael Barnacle, Sales Manager at Zephyr’s Pacific Heights office. “Her stellar reputation precedes her, and she is a very welcome addition to our team.”

Donna may be reached at 415.375.0208 or donna@donnacooper.com.

She and her family reside in Cole Valley in an 1897-Victorian home, which they have completely renovated.

About Zephyr Real Estate
Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3d95226-1302-4a5a-af26-32e06dd813ae

 

Media contact: Melody Foster
Zephyr Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
415.426.3203
melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com 

Primary Logo

Donna Cooper

Donna Cooper Joins Zephyr Real Estate

© GlobeNewswire 2019
