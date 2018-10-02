Donna L. Embry Named Senior Vice President, Global Payment Strategies Evolve Bank & Trust's Payment Processing Division

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Bank & Trust ("Evolve") today announced the appointment of Donna L. Embry as Senior Vice President, Global Payment Strategies, Payment Processing Division.

Ms. Embry brings to Evolve more than 50 years of experience in the payments industry.

"Donna will be bringing her vast experience to our entire payment processing space in providing our ISO partners and FinTech clients with innovative solutions," said Scott Stafford, President & CEO, Evolve Bank & Trust. "These solutions will provide for a better customer experience and a contemporary perspective on processing."

Ms. Embry's prior executive positions include CEO of Embry Consulting, SVP and Chief Payments Officer for Payment Alliance International (PAI), Executive Vice President, Product and Marketing for Vital Processing (TSYS Acquiring) and Senior Vice President, Electronic Banking for PNC Bank, as well as Chief Operations Officer for PNC's former division, CFC Financial Services.

"I look forward to drawing on my experience to expand Evolve's processing business," said Ms. Embry. "Evolve has been very effective at offering advanced solutions to clients and helping them to achieve their strategic and financial goals."

Ms. Embry authored the first ETA publication, The Encyclopedia of Terminology for the Acquiring Industry, and developed/taught the inaugural introduction series of classes for ETA University. She is currently co-chair for the ATMIA US Regional Board, chair of the ETA Professional Development Committee, a member of the Federal Reserve's Faster Payments Task Force, NAMA education committee, the ATMIA Next Gen ATM Council and Withdraw Cash Wednesday committee, the ETA Mobile Payments Council and Board Member of the NEAA. Ms. Embry has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Louisville.

About Evolve Bank & Trust:

Headquartered in Memphis, TN, Evolve Bank & Trust currently operates bank loan production offices and full-service retail bank branches in Arkansas and Tennessee as well as mortgage production offices across the country. Evolve's dedicated Payment Processing Division offers ACH, Debit Sponsorship, Remote Deposit Capture and other processing solutions to clients around the country. In addition to banking, mortgage banking, and payment processing services, Evolve is a nationwide Preferred SBA Lender and also offers trust and fiduciary services, equipment finance and leasing, and physicians lending to its customers throughout the U.S.

