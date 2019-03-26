Log in
Donna Oberlander : Distant Dairy to Receive State Grant, Oberlander Announces

03/26/2019 | 03:05pm EDT
HARRISBURG - Nearly $30,000 in state grant funding approved today will help two local entrepreneurs establish a local dairy in northern Armstrong County, Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) announced today.

Bostonia Farms LLC of Distant and its owners Jeffrey Shilling and Tiffany Blose are presently looking to expand their operation into a local dairy. The grant will be used to purchase and install milk processing equipment at the family dairy farm in Mahoning Township. Plans include production and packaging of yogurt and butter at an anticipated storefront.

'I'm so pleased to see that dedicated agriculture funds are being directed back home to the 63rd District,' said Oberlander. 'This grant is making it possible for local consumers to purchase fresh dairy items processed in our own backyard. The dairy industry has been hit hard by challenges within the market, so that's why I am delighted to see such an investment being made in Armstrong County. I wish them the very best of success.'

The new dairy expects to process more than 4,100 gallons of local milk each month.

The grant funding was approved as part of the Commonwealth Financing Authority's (CFA) Pennsylvania Dairy Investment Program, which was established last year for research and development, organic transition, value-added processing and marketing grants in support of Pennsylvania's dairy industry.
Representative Donna Oberlander
63rd District
Pennsylvania House of Representatives
Media Contact: Jennifer Keaton
717.705.2094
jkeaton@pahousegop.com
RepOberlander.com / Facebook.com/RepOberlander

Disclaimer

Donna Oberlander published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 19:04:05 UTC
