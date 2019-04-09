Donna Oberlander : Oberlander Announces State Grant for Redbank, Mahoning Townships

HARRISBURG - Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) today announced that two townships in Armstrong County are working together to receive a state grant to help address road maintenance concerns in their municipalities.

Redbank and Mahoning townships will receive more than $11,000 in state funds to purchase a rock rake and hydraulic boom that will enable their road crews to properly care for their municipal roads. Between the two municipalities, nearly 50 miles of dirt road and over 40 miles of tarred and chipped roads are being maintained.

'I am so pleased to see local governments working together for the greater benefit of their residents,' said Oberlander. 'By sharing the cost for the equipment and its maintenance, the townships are in a better position to improve the condition of local roads, so they are safer for everyone who travels them.'

Specifically, the townships will also contribute more than $11,000 combined for a total purchase cost of $22,000.

The grant is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development's Shared Service and Planning within the Municipal Assistance Program.

