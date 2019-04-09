Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Donna Oberlander : Oberlander Announces State Grant for Redbank, Mahoning Townships

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 05:38pm EDT
HARRISBURG - Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) today announced that two townships in Armstrong County are working together to receive a state grant to help address road maintenance concerns in their municipalities.

Redbank and Mahoning townships will receive more than $11,000 in state funds to purchase a rock rake and hydraulic boom that will enable their road crews to properly care for their municipal roads. Between the two municipalities, nearly 50 miles of dirt road and over 40 miles of tarred and chipped roads are being maintained.

'I am so pleased to see local governments working together for the greater benefit of their residents,' said Oberlander. 'By sharing the cost for the equipment and its maintenance, the townships are in a better position to improve the condition of local roads, so they are safer for everyone who travels them.'

Specifically, the townships will also contribute more than $11,000 combined for a total purchase cost of $22,000.

The grant is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development's Shared Service and Planning within the Municipal Assistance Program.
Representative Donna Oberlander
63rd District
Pennsylvania House of Representatives
Media Contact: Jennifer Keaton
717.705.2094
jkeaton@pahousegop.com
RepOberlander.com / Facebook.com/RepOberlander

Disclaimer

Donna Oberlander published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 21:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:22pOil dips on global growth worry, possible output rise
RE
06:04pIn placeholder meeting, ECB hopes to instil confidence
RE
05:58pAirbnb reverses on delisting Israeli settlements, won't profit off West Bank
RE
05:38pMARTIN T CAUSER : Ag Committee to Examine Bill Exempting Milk Trucks from Winter Weather Travel Bans
PU
05:38pDONNA OBERLANDER : Oberlander Announces State Grant for Redbank, Mahoning Townships
PU
05:38pPENNSYLVANIA PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION : PUC Reminds UGI Gas Customers of April 17 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone During “Smart Hearings” on Rate Increase Request
PU
05:28pOAS ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES : Permanent Council Accepts Appointment of Designated Permanent Representative of Venezuela's National Assembly to the OAS
PU
05:23pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : As latest round of U.S.-China talks end, ‘significant work' remains
PU
05:23pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : U.S. broiler industry creates almost 200,000 new jobs, economic output up 11 percent in two years
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil dips on global growth worry, possible output rise
2WELLS FARGO : WELLS FARGO : U.S. consumer watchdog says 'all options on table' for enforcing Wells Fargo order
3INDIVIOR : INDIVIOR : Statement of Indivior on Grand Jury Indictment
4DYNACERT INC : dynaCERT Patent Granted
5NASDAQ : NASDAQ : Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About