Donors pledge 'major' emergency aid for blast-stricken Lebanon

* Macron says emergency aid must come quickly
* Aug 4. port blast killed 158 people, more than 6,000 hurt
* Explosion puts pressure on heavily indebted economy
* Many Lebanese blame a corrupt political elite
FORT BREGANCON, France, Aug 9 (Reuters) - World powers
agreed at an emergency donor conference on Sunday to provide
"major resources" to help Beirut recover from the massive
explosion that destroyed swathes of the city, pledging not to
fail Lebanon's people.
Lebanon was already mired in political and financial crisis
before Tuesday's port explosion that killed 158 people.
Foreign countries demanded transparency over how the aid is
used, wary of writing blank cheques to a government viewed by
its own people as deeply corrupt. Some are concerned about the
influence of Iran through the Shi'ite group Hezbollah.
The "assistance should be timely, sufficient and consistent
with the needs of the Lebanese people ... and directly delivered
to the Lebanese population, with utmost efficiency and
transparency," the final communique stated.
The communique did not give a figure for the pledges made.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Beirut on
Thursday, hosted the conference by video-link and in his opening
remarks urged participating nations to put aside their
differences and support the Lebanese people.
The international response should be coordinated by the
United Nations in Lebanon, he added.
The offer of assistance included support for an impartial,
credible and independent inquiry into the blast. Public anger
over the explosion has prompted some Lebanese to call for a
revolt to topple their political leaders.
"Our role is to be by their side," Macron said from his
summer retreat on the French Riviera.
REFORMS
President Donald Trump told the conference the United States
was ready to continue providing aid to help the Lebanese, the
White House said.
"The President called for calm in Lebanon and acknowledged
the legitimate calls of peaceful protesters for transparency,
reform and accountability," a White House statement said.
The explosion gutted entire neighbourhoods, leaving 250,000
people homeless, razing businesses and destroying critical grain
supplies.
Rebuilding Beirut will likely run into the billions of
dollars. Economists forecast the blast could wipe up to 25% off
of the country's GDP.
Despite an outpouring of sympathy and the offers of
immediate humanitarian support such as rescue teams and medical
supplies, financial aid commitments have been
scarce.
In a sign of the mistrust between Beirut and donors before
the blast, debt default talks between the Lebanese government
and International Monetary Fund had stalled in the absence of
reforms.
The communique said Lebanon's partners were ready to support
the country's longer-term economic recovery if leaders committed
fully to the changes expected by the Lebanese.
Many Lebanese say the blast, blamed on a huge store of
ammonium nitrate, highlighted the negligence of a corrupt
political elite. Protesters stormed government ministries in
Beirut on Saturday and demonstrations erupted again on Sunday.
A Macron aide had declined on Saturday to set a target for
the conference. Emergency aid was needed for reconstruction,
food aid, medical equipment and schools and hospitals, the
official said.
