Donors promise 'major' humanitarian aid for Lebanon

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - World powers agreed on Sunday to
provide "major resources" to help Beirut recover from the
massive explosion that destroyed swathes of the Lebanese
capital, pledging not to let its people down.
The "assistance should be timely, sufficient and consistent
with the needs of the Lebanese people ... and directly delivered
to the Lebanese population, with utmost efficiency and
transparency," the communique stated.
It did not give a figure for the pledges made.
Lebanon's partners were ready to support the country's
longer-term economic recovery and required that Lebanon's
leaders committed fully to the reforms expected by their people,
it added.
