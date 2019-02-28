Dooney & Bourke Partners with PredictSpring to Launch Its First Mobile App

Dooney & Bourke, an American heritage handbag and fine leather goods
brand for over 40 years, announced today that it has partnered with
PredictSpring, a leading mobile commerce platform, to develop and launch
its first ever mobile app.
Optimizing the commerce experience for mobile forged the next evolution
of the Dooney & Bourke commerce strategy to create a native mobile app
to cater to its loyal, mobile-first customer base. After learning that
60% of its web traffic was coming from mobile, Dooney & Bourke sought
the convenience and personalization of a native app for shopping and
exploring the brand's collections. Dooney & Bourke built its ecommerce
experience on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, this enabled the rapid launch
of the PredictSpring powered app in weeks.
“While our core competency is designing high-end handbags, we maintain a
strong commitment to leveraging technology to enhance our customer
experience," said Peter Beaugard, Head of Brand Strategy of Dooney &
Bourke. "As part of that commitment, we knew we needed a fast,
personalized native app that would reward our loyal customers with
unique product opportunities, promotions, and content. We look at 2019
as the year of 'social commerce' and we see the app evolving to
incorporate more exclusive editorial content and live ‘limited edition’
sales.”
Notable features of Dooney & Bourke's new app, powered by PredictSpring,
include:
-
App Campaigns That Drive Purchase Urgency: App users gain
access to campaigns featuring Dooney & Bourke products, such as the
“Bag of the Week” drop offering new handbags styles to app users, as
well as the “The 12 Days of Dooney,” which is a daily introduction of
12 new and limited quantity styles.
-
Personalization Quiz: The mobile app offers customers the
ability to establish a style profile by answering in-app questions
such as preferred bag style and color. This aggregated customer data
assists Dooney & Bourke with future product development and promotion
strategy.
-
New Feature Coming Soon: DooneyPay - a flexible payment option
that offers loyal Dooney consumers the ability to pay for their
products with three easy payments.
The most successful companies today understand that mobile is not just
another channel, it's their customers' window to the brand," said Mike
Micucci, CEO, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. “Combining the power of
Salesforce Commerce Cloud and PredictSpring, Dooney & Bourke is able to
deliver just that with its new mobile app -- better serving customers
with a unique commerce experience, complete with exclusive sales,
content recommendations and more."
“Customers today expect convenience and an elevated shopping experience
when interacting with a brand,” said Nitin Mangtani, Founder and CEO of
PredictSpring. “Dooney & Bourke realized that a robust native app could
provide their loyal customers with such an experience. We’re thrilled
that we could help them build a fully integrated app to round out their
omni-channel customer experience. The features of this new app are
consistent with the high-quality reputation Dooney & Bourke has
established over the past 40 years.”
About Dooney & Bourke
Founded in 1975 in Norwalk, CT, Dooney & Bourke is a small leathergoods
and accessories company that designs and crafts instant classics with
the perfect union of timeless American style, the highest regard for
materials and craftsmanship, and a dedication to effortless
functionality.
About PredictSpring
PredictSpring is the mobile commerce platform to connect consumer and
store associate app experiences. Designed exclusively for brands and
retailers, its innovative technology powers native consumer mobile apps,
and store associate apps including Clienteling, Endless Aisle, and mPOS.
PredictSpring Content Management System (CMS), the first no-coding
digital platform enables merchandisers and digital marketers to make
on-the-fly changes. Founded by the visionary behind Google Shopping,
PredictSpring powers mobile commerce for the world's leading brands and
retailers, including Cole Haan, SMCP, Vineyard Vines, Skechers,
Charlotte Russe, and M.Gemi. To learn more, visit predictspring.com.
Salesforce and Commerce Cloud are among the trademarks of
Salesforce.com, Inc.
