Dooney & Bourke Partners with PredictSpring to Launch Its First Mobile App

Exclusive Bag Drops Serve Loyal & Mobile-Centric Customer Base

Dooney & Bourke, an American heritage handbag and fine leather goods brand for over 40 years, announced today that it has partnered with PredictSpring, a leading mobile commerce platform, to develop and launch its first ever mobile app.

Optimizing the commerce experience for mobile forged the next evolution of the Dooney & Bourke commerce strategy to create a native mobile app to cater to its loyal, mobile-first customer base. After learning that 60% of its web traffic was coming from mobile, Dooney & Bourke sought the convenience and personalization of a native app for shopping and exploring the brand's collections. Dooney & Bourke built its ecommerce experience on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, this enabled the rapid launch of the PredictSpring powered app in weeks.

“While our core competency is designing high-end handbags, we maintain a strong commitment to leveraging technology to enhance our customer experience," said Peter Beaugard, Head of Brand Strategy of Dooney & Bourke. "As part of that commitment, we knew we needed a fast, personalized native app that would reward our loyal customers with unique product opportunities, promotions, and content. We look at 2019 as the year of 'social commerce' and we see the app evolving to incorporate more exclusive editorial content and live ‘limited edition’ sales.”

Notable features of Dooney & Bourke's new app, powered by PredictSpring, include:

App Campaigns That Drive Purchase Urgency: App users gain access to campaigns featuring Dooney & Bourke products, such as the “Bag of the Week” drop offering new handbags styles to app users, as well as the “The 12 Days of Dooney,” which is a daily introduction of 12 new and limited quantity styles.

App users gain access to campaigns featuring Dooney & Bourke products, such as the “Bag of the Week” drop offering new handbags styles to app users, as well as the “The 12 Days of Dooney,” which is a daily introduction of 12 new and limited quantity styles. Personalization Quiz: The mobile app offers customers the ability to establish a style profile by answering in-app questions such as preferred bag style and color. This aggregated customer data assists Dooney & Bourke with future product development and promotion strategy.

The mobile app offers customers the ability to establish a style profile by answering in-app questions such as preferred bag style and color. This aggregated customer data assists Dooney & Bourke with future product development and promotion strategy. New Feature Coming Soon: DooneyPay - a flexible payment option that offers loyal Dooney consumers the ability to pay for their products with three easy payments.

The most successful companies today understand that mobile is not just another channel, it's their customers' window to the brand," said Mike Micucci, CEO, Salesforce Commerce Cloud. “Combining the power of Salesforce Commerce Cloud and PredictSpring, Dooney & Bourke is able to deliver just that with its new mobile app -- better serving customers with a unique commerce experience, complete with exclusive sales, content recommendations and more."

“Customers today expect convenience and an elevated shopping experience when interacting with a brand,” said Nitin Mangtani, Founder and CEO of PredictSpring. “Dooney & Bourke realized that a robust native app could provide their loyal customers with such an experience. We’re thrilled that we could help them build a fully integrated app to round out their omni-channel customer experience. The features of this new app are consistent with the high-quality reputation Dooney & Bourke has established over the past 40 years.”

About Dooney & Bourke

Founded in 1975 in Norwalk, CT, Dooney & Bourke is a small leathergoods and accessories company that designs and crafts instant classics with the perfect union of timeless American style, the highest regard for materials and craftsmanship, and a dedication to effortless functionality.

About PredictSpring

PredictSpring is the mobile commerce platform to connect consumer and store associate app experiences. Designed exclusively for brands and retailers, its innovative technology powers native consumer mobile apps, and store associate apps including Clienteling, Endless Aisle, and mPOS.

PredictSpring Content Management System (CMS), the first no-coding digital platform enables merchandisers and digital marketers to make on-the-fly changes. Founded by the visionary behind Google Shopping, PredictSpring powers mobile commerce for the world's leading brands and retailers, including Cole Haan, SMCP, Vineyard Vines, Skechers, Charlotte Russe, and M.Gemi. To learn more, visit predictspring.com.

Salesforce and Commerce Cloud are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

