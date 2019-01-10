Doosan : Infracore to Supply Yutong Heavy Industries of China with KRW 250 Billion Worth of Upper Body Parts for Excavators

On 8 January 2019, Doosan Infracore announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Yutong Heavy Industries, China, for the supply of upper body parts* for 1,200 excavators over the next five years. The total contract amount is estimated to be worth around RMB 1.5 billion or KRW 250 billion.

*An excavator consists of an upper body, including a cabin and various functional parts, and an undercarriage that is used to move or secure the equipment.

Yutong Heavy Industries, a machine manufacturer, is a subsidiary of the Yutong Group, the largest bus producer in China. Since 2011, Doosan Infracore has supplied the company with upper body parts for more than 200 excavators, thereby enabling it to produce and sell specialized heavy equipment such as rotary drilling rigs** and cranes.

**A rotary drilling rig is equipped with a rotary drilling machine on its excavator arm (functional part). It is mostly used for vertical excavation during the foundation phase of a construction project.

An official of Doosan Infracore said, 'On the back of this agreement to supply excavator parts, we will continue to cooperate with Yutong Heavy Industries and actively seek to develop new markets for our specialized heavy equipment among other things.'

