Dopamine announces new regional office opening in Madrid

– The office will provide services to Europe, Asia and the Middle East –



– José Miguel Barrera, Dopamine’s Chief International Business Development Officer, will lead this office –

LOS ANGELES, MEXICO CITY, and MADRID, Spain, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dopamine, a Grupo Salinas media company focused on the development and production of stories for global platforms, has announced the opening of its regional office in Madrid, Spain. The new office will provide services to Europe, Asia and the Middle East, widening the company’s international scope and reach.

The new office’s main objective is to develop new businesses and to help identify new opportunities on a global scale. It will give Dopamine a unique global reach unparalleled among production companies in the Americas or Europe.

On the new office, Fidela Navarro, CEO of Dopamine, said: “The opening of this office is a reflection of the international positioning of Dopamine. We are prepared to continue growing our business, and we have all the tools needed to do so. Now, from this new location, we will keep working to create and develop the best stories for consumers.”

The office will be led by José Miguel Barrera, Dopamine’s Chief International Business Development Officer, who will be in charge of identifying new opportunities and business models in order to advance in the company’s growth.

José Miguel Barrera has had an outstanding international career, with more than ten years of experience in the media industry, in particular in the selection, negotiation, and distribution of entertainment and fiction formats. He has led international business development for major Spanish companies such as Grupo Ganga and Grupo Secuoya.

Barrera has an MBA from the University of Navarra’s IESE Business School, and a Master’s Degree in Communication Company Management.

About Dopamine

Dopamine is a Grupo Salinas media company that is focused on the creation, development and production of original content for global platforms under any type of management, business model, and partnership.

Dopamine is a one-stop shop where stories are curated alongside the best producers, leveraged by a financial capacity that makes it a unique overture in the Americas.

