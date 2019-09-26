Log in
Dore Partnership Expands With the Addition of Graham Michener as Leader for the Investment Banking and CFO Practices in North America

09/26/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

Dore Partnership LLC announced the appointment of Graham Michener as a Partner in the firm’s New York office. Graham will lead Dore Partnership’s Investment Banking and CFO Practices for North America as well as driving the financial officer expertise for the firm’s Private Equity Practice. “I am excited to have Graham join our firm,” said Jonathan Lang, President, Dore Partnership. “He brings with him a breadth of experience that will significantly add to our ability to deliver for our client partners.”

Most recently, Graham was a Managing Director, Head of the Financial Services Practice and Co-Head of the CFO Practice at RSR Partners since 2008, leading senior-level searches and teams in the areas of investment banking, asset management, family offices as well as functional roles such as CFO, Treasurer, and divisional financial leaders.

Graham began his search career with Russell Reynolds Associates where he spent five years as an Executive Director in both the Global Banking and Markets Practice and Financial Officers Practice, originating and executing senior-level searches in investment banking, asset management, and financial officers. Prior to this, he was in Institutional Equity Sales at Lehman Brothers where he covered large hedge funds and traditional asset managers. Earlier in his career, Graham was a Senior Financial Analyst for JP Morgan Chase’s Global Investment Banking Industrials Group and for the firm’s Global Private Bank. He began his career as a Senior Financial Analyst with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Graham received his B.A. in English and Anthropology from Lafayette College and an M.B.A. in Finance and Marketing from New York University’s Stern School of Business. He is currently an Advisory Board member of LogicSource, a Bain Capital portfolio company, as well as Chairman of the Southport Conservancy. Mr. Michener and his family reside in Southport, Connecticut.

“I am excited to be a part of Dore Partnership due to its global reach, focus on growth areas of financial services, as well as the overall value proposition the firm delivers to its clients each and every day,” Graham stated. “What my colleagues have built at Dore Partnership is truly a global, differentiated platform, one in which I look forward to being part of the continued growth in order to help existing and future clients build their world-class organizations by attracting top-tier talent.”

About Dore Partnership

Dore Partnership is a boutique executive search firm dedicated to partnering with clients to build world class organizations by delivering exceptional talent and advice. The company was founded in 1997 with offices in New York, London, and Hong Kong. The firm’s Consultants leverage expertise in financial services, digital technologies, and data science to serve a global client base.


© Business Wire 2019
