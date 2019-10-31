Log in
Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Third Quarter Results

10/31/2019 | 08:31am EDT

MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

CONFERENCE CALL:

OPEN TO:  Analysts, investors and all interested parties
DATE:    Friday, November 8, 2019
TIME:    1:00 PM Eastern Time
CALL: 1-877-223-4471

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKETS OPEN THE SAME DAY THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 1156908 on your phone. This recording will be available on Friday, November 8, 2019 as of 4:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

NOTE TO FIRST-TIME ANALYSTS: Please contact MaisonBrison at 514-731-0000 prior to the day of the conference call.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.com/eng/shareholder-information.

For further information contact Rick Leckner, MaisonBrison at 514-731-0000.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
