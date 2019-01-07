Dorel Juvenile Europe Strengthening Senior Management to Drive Reinvigorated Business

Reinforced Juvenile Management includes new COO position

Dorel Sports recruits top industry veteran to lead Cycling Sports Group Europe

MONTREAL, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) today announced it has replaced the President and CEO of Dorel Juvenile Europe (DJE). Raul Sepulveda has assumed the duties of Charles De Kervénoaël, who has left the Company to pursue other opportunities. In addition, Adriano Nascentes, previously with Dorel Sports, has been named to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer, DJE.

“Conditions in Europe have been challenging for some time and we determined that major improvements were necessary,” stated Dorel President and CEO, Martin Schwartz. “Things are coming along in DJE and we are confident that Raul’s proven management skills as well as his strengths in product development and marketing, supported by Adriano, will have a positive effect on our European business. Our juvenile products continue to resonate well with consumers. We fully expect to make further inroads with this new leadership team, pursuing opportunities that build market share and customer loyalty to drive sustainable growth in 2019 and beyond.”

Raul joined Dorel Juvenile Chile in 2011 as Group Brand Manager. In 2016, he was promoted to the position of Global Brand Director for Maxi-Cosi. In January 2018, his responsibilities were further expanded to support and drive business development for Quinny and Maxi-Cosi as Vice President Maxi-Cosi – Quinny.

Most recently Adriano was General Manager of Dorel Sports’ Cycling Sports Group Europe. Prior to that, he was the CFO of Caloi for six years. Earlier in his career, he held a series of positions at KRAFT Foods and Deloitte, in both the U.S. and Brazil. He has a strong track record in developing successful strategies and delivering results. Taking Adriano’s position at Dorel Sports is Eugene Fierkens who, since 2004, has served in several executive roles at Specialized Bicycle in Europe, most recently as Global Leader, Business Development.

Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 9,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

