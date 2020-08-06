Doriemus : Change of Address

ASX / Media Announcement 6 August 2020

Change of Address

Doriemus Plc (ASX: DOR) ("Doriemus" or the "Company"), advises in accordance with Listing Rule 3.14, that its registered office and principle place of business has changed effective immediately. The new address in the United Kingdom is detailed below:

c/o Hill Dickinson, The Broadgate Tower 20 Primrose Street London

EC2A 2EW

The Company's new phone number in the United Kingdom is +44 7897 584 153.

The Company has also changed its Australian registered office and principle place of business to the following:

Suite 2

11 Ventnor Avenue

West Perth WA 6005

Australia

All other Australian contact details remain unchanged.

CONTACT:

For further information on this update or the Company generally, please visit our website at www.doriemus.co.ukor contact:

Jessamyn Lyons

Joint Company Secretary

Tel: +61 (0) 8 6245 2050

Email: jess@everestcorp.com.au

This report has been authorised for release by the Board of Doriemus PLC.