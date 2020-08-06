Log in
Doriemus : Change of Address

08/06/2020 | 04:09am EDT

Doriemus Plc

ARBN: 619 213 437

Head Office: c/- Hill Dickinson,

The Broadgate Tower 20 Primrose Street London, UK

EC2A 2EW

Phone: +44 7879 584 153

Email: info@doriemus.co.uk

Website: www.doriemus.co.uk

Australian Contact Information:

Jessamyn Lyons

Joint Company Secretary

Address:

Suite 2

11 Ventnor Avenue

West Perth WA 6005

Australia

Postal Address:

PO Box 1240

West Perth WA 6872

Tel: 08 6245 2050

Email: jess@everestcorp.com.au

Directors:

Non-Executive Chairman

Keith Coughlan

Technical Director

Greg Lee

Non-Executive Director

Don Strang

Corporate Information: ASX Code: DOR

ASX / Media Announcement

6 August 2020

Change of Address

Doriemus Plc (ASX: DOR) ("Doriemus" or the "Company"), advises in accordance with Listing Rule 3.14, that its registered office and principle place of business has changed effective immediately. The new address in the United Kingdom is detailed below:

c/o Hill Dickinson, The Broadgate Tower 20 Primrose Street London

EC2A 2EW

The Company's new phone number in the United Kingdom is +44 7897 584 153.

The Company has also changed its Australian registered office and principle place of business to the following:

Suite 2

11 Ventnor Avenue

West Perth WA 6005

Australia

All other Australian contact details remain unchanged.

CONTACT:

For further information on this update or the Company generally, please visit our website at www.doriemus.co.ukor contact:

Jessamyn Lyons

Joint Company Secretary

Tel: +61 (0) 8 6245 2050

Email: jess@everestcorp.com.au

This report has been authorised for release by the Board of Doriemus PLC.

1 | P a g e

Disclaimer

Doriemus plc published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 08:08:02 UTC
