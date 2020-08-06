Doriemus : Change of Address

Doriemus Plc
ARBN: 619 213 437
Head Office: c/- Hill Dickinson,
The Broadgate Tower 20 Primrose Street London, UK
EC2A 2EW
Phone: +44 7879 584 153
Email: info@doriemus.co.uk
Website: www.doriemus.co.uk
Australian Contact Information:
Jessamyn Lyons
Joint Company Secretary
Address:
Suite 2
11 Ventnor Avenue
West Perth WA 6005
Australia
Postal Address:
PO Box 1240
West Perth WA 6872
Tel: 08 6245 2050
Email: jess@everestcorp.com.au
Directors:
Non-Executive Chairman
Keith Coughlan
Technical Director
Greg Lee
Non-Executive Director
Don Strang
Corporate Information: ASX Code: DOR
|
ASX / Media Announcement
|
6 August 2020
Change of Address
Doriemus Plc (ASX: DOR) ("Doriemus" or the "Company"), advises in accordance with Listing Rule 3.14, that its registered office and principle place of business has changed effective immediately. The new address in the United Kingdom is detailed below:
c/o Hill Dickinson, The Broadgate Tower 20 Primrose Street London
EC2A 2EW
The Company's new phone number in the United Kingdom is +44 7897 584 153.
The Company has also changed its Australian registered office and principle place of business to the following:
Suite 2
11 Ventnor Avenue
West Perth WA 6005
Australia
All other Australian contact details remain unchanged.
CONTACT:
For further information on this update or the Company generally, please visit our website at www.doriemus.co.ukor contact:
Jessamyn Lyons
Joint Company Secretary
Tel: +61 (0) 8 6245 2050
Email: jess@everestcorp.com.au
This report has been authorised for release by the Board of Doriemus PLC.