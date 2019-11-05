Log in
Doriemus : Horse Hill-2 Horizontal Well Drilling Update

11/05/2019 | 11:30am EST

Doriemus Plc

ARBN: 619 213 437

Head Office:

Suite 3b, 38 Jermyn Street

Princes House

London, UK

Sw1Y 6DN

Phone: +44 2074400642

Fax: +44 2074400641

Email: info@doriemus.co.uk

Website: www.doriemus.co.uk

Australian Contact Information:

Julia Beckett

Joint Company Secretary

Address:

Suite 12, Level 1

11 Ventnor Avenue

West Perth WA 6005

Australia

Postal Address:

PO Box 1240

West Perth WA 6872

Tel: 08 6245 2057

Email:julia@everestcorp.com.au

Directors:

Non-Executive Chairman

Keith Coughlan

Technical Director

Greg Lee

Non-Executive Director

Don Strang

Corporate Information: ASX Code: DOR

ASX / Media Announcement

5 November 2019

Horse Hill-2 Horizontal Well Drilling Update

Doriemus Plc(ASX: DOR) ("Doriemus" or the "Company"), announces that it has been informed by UK Oil & Gas Plc ("UKOG") who is the majority owner of the operating company Horse Hill Developments Limited ("HHDL") the operator of Horse Hill licences, of the following operational update in regards to the current drilling operations.

Drilling Summary

  • Drilling of the horizontal section has been completed to a total depth of 704m (2311 ft) from the rotary table (RT). The horizontal section of the well has been drilled to approximately 260m (850 feet) laterally south east of the top hole location of Horse Hill 2("HH-2").
  • The horizontal well is being drilled within the best visually confirmed most productive section of the Portland. Analysis of the core and logs is still progressing to confirm the best horizontal depth.
  • The drilling rig has sustained some damage to the rig motor which is currently being replaced. The time to repair and recommission the rig is uncertain but the work is being performed with the utmost of is importance.
  • Ensuring the open hole section of the well remains in good condition is a priority during the downtime such that it will remain in a condition that will allow continued drilling of this section once the rig is back into working condition.

Forward Drilling Plans

  • Once the drilling rig motor is repaired and commissioned, and assuming the hole is in good condition, the horizontal section will be continued to be drilled to the planned total length of 976 m (3,200 foot). Horizontal drilling is expected to be complete bymid-November.
  • After reaching its total drilled depth,HH-2z will then be completed with production tubing and a downhole electric pump or "ESP" to allow commencement of the wellbore clean-up and extensive extended well test ("EWT") campaign.

Following a planned extensive HH-2z EWT campaign, both HH-2z Portland and the HH- 1 Kimmeridge well are expected to be put into long term production by the end of 2019 Further drilling and testing updates will be issued in due course.

Doriemus Plc interest in Horse Hill:

Doriemus owns 4% of Horse Hill Developments Limited ("HHDL"), which owns 65% of the two UK onshore petroleum exploration and development licences being PEDL 137 and PEDL 246, which hosts the Horse Hill oil discovery in the UK's onshore Weald Basin. This equates to a 2.6% working interest in PEDL 137 and PEDL 246 licenses.

CONTACT:

For further information on this update or the Company generally, please visit our website at www.doriemus.co.ukor contact:

Julia Beckett

Joint Company Secretary

Tel: +61 (0) 8 6245 2057 Email: julia@everestcorp.com.au

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND IMPORTANT NOTICE:

This announcement may contain forecasts, projections and forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that its expectations, estimates and forecast outcomes are based on reasonable assumptions it can give no assurance that these will be achieved. Expectations, estimates and projections and information provided by the Company are not a guarantee of future performance and involve unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are out of the Company's control. In respect to its UK operations, Doriemus is reliant on the information provided by the operators of those assets and does not control the day to day operations of these projects and is not always able to independently verify the information provided by such operators. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, but they may be affected by many variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable laws, the Company makes no representation and can give no assurance, guarantee or warranty, express or implied, as to, and takes no responsibility and assumes no liability for (1) the authenticity, validity, accuracy, suitability or completeness of, or any errors in or omission from, any information, statement or opinion contained in this announcement and (2) without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, the achievement or accuracy of any forecasts, projections or other forward looking information contained or referred to in this announcement.

Investors should make and rely upon their own enquiries before deciding to acquire or deal in the Company's securities.

QUALIFIED PETROLEUM RESERVES AND RESOURCES ESTIMATOR STATEMENT:

Unless otherwise specified or referenced, the technical information and resource reporting contained in this announcement was prepared by, or under the supervision of, Mr Gregory Lee, who is the Technical Director of the Company. Mr Lee has more than 30 years' diversified experience in the petroleum industry. Mr Lee is a chartered professional Engineer (CPEng) and a member of the society of petroleum engineers (MSPE) and has been an independent consultant Petroleum Engineer since 1992 and has sufficient experience in exploration for, appraisal and development, operations of oil and gas resources.

Disclaimer

Doriemus plc published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 16:29:05 UTC
