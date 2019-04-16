Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dorsett Hospitality International : Presents Dorsett Discoveries, Promotes Hong Kong Art as Affordable Art Fair's Exclusive Hotel Partner 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 01:25am EDT

DGAP-News: Dorsett Hospitality International / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dorsett Hospitality International Presents Dorsett Discoveries, Promotes Hong Kong Art as Affordable Art Fair's Exclusive Hotel Partner 2019 (news with additional features)

16.04.2019 / 07:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dorsett Hospitality International Presents Dorsett Discoveries, Promotes Hong Kong Art as Affordable Art Fair's Exclusive Hotel Partner 2019

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 16 April 2019 - Dorsett Hospitality International is proud to be the Exclusive Hotel Partner for Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong, London Battersea Autumn and Singapore 2019. As part of their ongoing commitment to support local talent through Dorsett Discoveries which promotes and supports Hong Kong talent on a global stage. Hong Kong grown local artist duo Stickyline and Hong Kong Arts Centre alum Meko Cheng will create a vibrant, Hong Kong-inspired programming at each art fair. Following the fair, a part of the art installation will then be showcased at Dorsett Wanchai, Dorsett Shepherds Bush and Dorsett Singapore for the guests to enjoy.

img

Dorsett Hospitality International's headquarters and 10 of its properties, across Dorsett Hotels, Silka and d.Collection, all call Hong Kong home -- much like their signature Dorsett bird. Flying far away from home every year, the Dorsett bird travels to see the world, staying in lively cities, meeting native birds and other travellers like her along the way. Using the passion for Hong Kong art and travel as their inspiration, Stickyline will be creating a large-scale art installation. For the last 8 years, Stickyline have continued to push the boundaries with their innovative three-dimensional paper engineering and designs -- creating everything from giant sculptures, stage-design, window displays and more for the likes of Lane Crawford, Audemars Piguet and Mercedes-Benz.

As part of the lead-up to the fair, Dorsett Hospitality International hosted an exclusive art panel which discussed "How can art thrive in Hong Kong?" moderated by Vivienne Chow, journalist, cultural critic and founder of Cultural Journalism Campus at Dorsett Wanchai. Speakers included Stephanie Kelly, Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong's Director, Winnie Chiu JP, President & Executive Director of Dorsett Hospitality International and Chairman of the Hong Kong Arts School, Connie Lam, Executive Director of Hong Kong Arts Centre and art duo Stickyline.

Dorsett Hospitality International will also be running a social media competition at the Dorsett Discoveries booth. 1 Fair-goer who snaps the most creative photo of the installation with #dorsetthospitality #dorsettdiscoveries #DHIxAAF19 on Instagram (@DorsettHospitality) or Facebook (DorsettHospitalityInternational) and sign up to the Dorsett - Your Rewards membership programme will win a trip for two inclusive of flights, accommodation and an exclusive Stay Vibrant itinerary for 2 at Dorsett Shanghai.

Click here for more details

Media Contact:
Stewart Chen
Vice President of Marketing and Communication
stewart.chen@dorsett.com
www.dorsett.com

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=EDUNWBRHEY
Document title: Dorsett

16.04.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

800409  16.04.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=800409&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:31aTELIA : continues the three year share buy-back program
AQ
01:31aENDOMINES PUBL : Jeremy Read proposed to become new member of the Board of Directors of Endomines AB
AQ
01:31aFLOW TRADERS : releases 1Q19 trading update
AQ
01:31aFINNAIR APPOINTS TWO NEW MEMBERS TO THE FINNAIR EXECUTIVE BOARD : Ole Orvér as Chief Commercial Officer, Nicklas Ilebrand as SVP, Strategy
AQ
01:31aREVENIO GROUP CORPORATION : Interim Report January 1- March 31, 2019
AQ
01:31aACI WORLDWIDE : Canara Bank First to Market in India with EMV Acquiring & Aadhaar Authentication – Powered by ACI Worldwide
BU
01:30aORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : Publication of the Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2019 and of the 2018 Annual Report
EQ
01:29aCreditors to target sale of Asiana Airlines, budget arms in six months - KDB
RE
01:29aMANCHESTER UNITED : First-leg flops Marcus Rashford and Sergio Busquets crucial as Barcelona host Man United
AQ
01:28aAMBEA PUBL : Notice of annual shareholder's meeting of Ambea AB (publ)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas
2COMCAST CORPORATION : Hulu spends $1.43 billion to buy back AT&T stake, values streaming service at $15 billio..
3Oil prices extend losses as oversupply worries drag
4GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : to layoff 98 bank employees in New York
5RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : cuts FY iron ore guidance after cyclone hits first-quarter shipments
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About