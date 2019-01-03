Dorsey Adds Bank Regulatory Veteran Tom Scanlon in Washington, D.C.

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that Thomas
E. Scanlon has joined the Firm’s Finance & Restructuring Group as Of
Counsel in Dorsey’s Washington, D.C., office.
Mr. Scanlon’s practice focuses on advising financial institutions,
technology companies, merchants and investors on matters relating to
financial products or services. He has significant experience advising
on transactions, counseling clients on adapting financial products or
services in light of the regulatory landscape and helping financial
institutions prepare for examinations – as well as guard against
enforcement actions – by the federal bank regulatory agencies, including
the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Drawing from extensive
experience – in both private practice and public service – Mr. Scanlon
works with clients on bank regulatory matters and across a range of
issues relating to payments systems. He has extensive experience with
regulatory issues, including those arising under the Bank Holding
Company Act, the Federal Deposit Insurance Act, the Electronic Fund
Transfer Act and the Bureau’s Regulation E, the privacy rule (Regulation
P) and data security program requirements under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley
Act and the Fair Credit Reporting Act.
Mr. Scanlon joins Dorsey from the Washington, D.C. office of Davis
Wright Tremaine LLP. Before joining Davis Wright in 2015, he served as
Senior Counsel in the Office of the General Counsel (Banking & Finance)
at the Department of the Treasury, where among other things he worked as
the principal Treasury attorney who drafted the Consumer Financial
Protection Act of 2010 (Title X of the Dodd-Frank Act). Before joining
the Department of the Treasury in 2009, Mr. Scanlon was in private
practice and served for five years (from 1999 to 2004) as Counsel for
the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in Washington, D.C.
Mr. Scanlon has B.A. and M.A. degrees from the University of California,
San Diego, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He has a J.D. degree
from the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law. After law
school, Mr. Scanlon clerked for the Honorable W. Louis Sands, U.S.
District Court, Middle District of Georgia.
“Banking and financial institutions have been a principal industry focus
for Dorsey since the Firm was founded over 100 years ago,” noted Bill
Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “Tom Scanlon will be a
terrific addition to our already deep expertise and experience in bank
regulatory matters and will complement our strong Firm-wide Finance &
Restructuring Group.”
“I am very pleased to be joining Dorsey and its great Firm-wide team of
banking lawyers,” noted Mr. Scanlon. “I look forward to serving Dorsey’s
exceptional client base across the country and around the world.”
