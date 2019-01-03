Log in
Dorsey Adds Bank Regulatory Veteran Tom Scanlon in Washington, D.C.

01/03/2019 | 05:18pm CET

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that Thomas E. Scanlon has joined the Firm’s Finance & Restructuring Group as Of Counsel in Dorsey’s Washington, D.C., office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005500/en/

Thomas E. Scanlon has joined Dorsey's Finance & Restructuring Group as Of Counsel in the Washington, ...

Thomas E. Scanlon has joined Dorsey's Finance & Restructuring Group as Of Counsel in the Washington, D.C., office. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

Mr. Scanlon’s practice focuses on advising financial institutions, technology companies, merchants and investors on matters relating to financial products or services. He has significant experience advising on transactions, counseling clients on adapting financial products or services in light of the regulatory landscape and helping financial institutions prepare for examinations – as well as guard against enforcement actions – by the federal bank regulatory agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Drawing from extensive experience – in both private practice and public service – Mr. Scanlon works with clients on bank regulatory matters and across a range of issues relating to payments systems. He has extensive experience with regulatory issues, including those arising under the Bank Holding Company Act, the Federal Deposit Insurance Act, the Electronic Fund Transfer Act and the Bureau’s Regulation E, the privacy rule (Regulation P) and data security program requirements under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act and the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

Mr. Scanlon joins Dorsey from the Washington, D.C. office of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP. Before joining Davis Wright in 2015, he served as Senior Counsel in the Office of the General Counsel (Banking & Finance) at the Department of the Treasury, where among other things he worked as the principal Treasury attorney who drafted the Consumer Financial Protection Act of 2010 (Title X of the Dodd-Frank Act). Before joining the Department of the Treasury in 2009, Mr. Scanlon was in private practice and served for five years (from 1999 to 2004) as Counsel for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in Washington, D.C.

Mr. Scanlon has B.A. and M.A. degrees from the University of California, San Diego, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He has a J.D. degree from the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law. After law school, Mr. Scanlon clerked for the Honorable W. Louis Sands, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Georgia.

“Banking and financial institutions have been a principal industry focus for Dorsey since the Firm was founded over 100 years ago,” noted Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “Tom Scanlon will be a terrific addition to our already deep expertise and experience in bank regulatory matters and will complement our strong Firm-wide Finance & Restructuring Group.”

“I am very pleased to be joining Dorsey and its great Firm-wide team of banking lawyers,” noted Mr. Scanlon. “I look forward to serving Dorsey’s exceptional client base across the country and around the world.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.


© Business Wire 2019
