Dorsey Adds Elizabeth Snyder to Cybersecurity, Privacy, Social Media and National Security Law Teams in Minneapolis

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that
Elizabeth Snyder has joined the Firm’s Minneapolis office as an
associate. Ms. Snyder, who received a Certificate of Advanced Study in
National Security and Counterterrorism Law from Syracuse University
College of Law, will be a member of Dorsey’s Firm-wide lawyer teams
focused on Cybersecurity, Privacy and Social Media and on National
Security Law.
Ms. Snyder received a J.D. degree from Syracuse University College of
Law, where she participated in the National Security Crisis Law
Invitational hosted by Georgetown Law School and The Syrian
Accountability Project, Special Projects Team. She has an M.A. degree
from the University of Virginia and a B.A. degree from Bowdoin College.
She is a member of the New York Bar.
“Dorsey has built a premier, multi-office Cybersecurity, Privacy and
Social Media practice with a team that has broad and deep expertise and
the ability to help clients anticipate problems and rapidly remediate
when those problems cannot be avoided,” noted Minneapolis Partner Jamie
Nafziger, who heads the Firm’s Cybersecurity, Privacy and Social Media
team. “The ability to attract the next generation of talent in these
fields is a tribute to the strength of our team and to the strength of
the National Security Law team that Seattle Partners Nelson Dong and
Lawrence Ward have assembled to help clients around the world deal with
the challenges of doing business in an age of increasing export, import
and national security compliance challenges. It is great to have
Elizabeth join the Dorsey teams serving clients in these rapidly
evolving areas.”
“I am very pleased to be joining Dorsey,” noted Ms. Snyder. “It is a
great firm, and I look forward to serving Dorsey’s exceptional client
base across the country and around the world.”
