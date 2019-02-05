Log in
Dorsey Adds Elizabeth Snyder to Cybersecurity, Privacy, Social Media and National Security Law Teams in Minneapolis

02/05/2019 | 02:50pm EST

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that Elizabeth Snyder has joined the Firm’s Minneapolis office as an associate. Ms. Snyder, who received a Certificate of Advanced Study in National Security and Counterterrorism Law from Syracuse University College of Law, will be a member of Dorsey’s Firm-wide lawyer teams focused on Cybersecurity, Privacy and Social Media and on National Security Law.

Ms. Snyder received a J.D. degree from Syracuse University College of Law, where she participated in the National Security Crisis Law Invitational hosted by Georgetown Law School and The Syrian Accountability Project, Special Projects Team. She has an M.A. degree from the University of Virginia and a B.A. degree from Bowdoin College. She is a member of the New York Bar.

“Dorsey has built a premier, multi-office Cybersecurity, Privacy and Social Media practice with a team that has broad and deep expertise and the ability to help clients anticipate problems and rapidly remediate when those problems cannot be avoided,” noted Minneapolis Partner Jamie Nafziger, who heads the Firm’s Cybersecurity, Privacy and Social Media team. “The ability to attract the next generation of talent in these fields is a tribute to the strength of our team and to the strength of the National Security Law team that Seattle Partners Nelson Dong and Lawrence Ward have assembled to help clients around the world deal with the challenges of doing business in an age of increasing export, import and national security compliance challenges. It is great to have Elizabeth join the Dorsey teams serving clients in these rapidly evolving areas.”

“I am very pleased to be joining Dorsey,” noted Ms. Snyder. “It is a great firm, and I look forward to serving Dorsey’s exceptional client base across the country and around the world.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.