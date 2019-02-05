Dorsey Adds Elizabeth Snyder to Cybersecurity, Privacy, Social Media and National Security Law Teams in Minneapolis

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that Elizabeth Snyder has joined the Firm’s Minneapolis office as an associate. Ms. Snyder, who received a Certificate of Advanced Study in National Security and Counterterrorism Law from Syracuse University College of Law, will be a member of Dorsey’s Firm-wide lawyer teams focused on Cybersecurity, Privacy and Social Media and on National Security Law.

Ms. Snyder received a J.D. degree from Syracuse University College of Law, where she participated in the National Security Crisis Law Invitational hosted by Georgetown Law School and The Syrian Accountability Project, Special Projects Team. She has an M.A. degree from the University of Virginia and a B.A. degree from Bowdoin College. She is a member of the New York Bar.

“Dorsey has built a premier, multi-office Cybersecurity, Privacy and Social Media practice with a team that has broad and deep expertise and the ability to help clients anticipate problems and rapidly remediate when those problems cannot be avoided,” noted Minneapolis Partner Jamie Nafziger, who heads the Firm’s Cybersecurity, Privacy and Social Media team. “The ability to attract the next generation of talent in these fields is a tribute to the strength of our team and to the strength of the National Security Law team that Seattle Partners Nelson Dong and Lawrence Ward have assembled to help clients around the world deal with the challenges of doing business in an age of increasing export, import and national security compliance challenges. It is great to have Elizabeth join the Dorsey teams serving clients in these rapidly evolving areas.”

“I am very pleased to be joining Dorsey,” noted Ms. Snyder. “It is a great firm, and I look forward to serving Dorsey’s exceptional client base across the country and around the world.”

