Dorsey Adds Experienced Litigator Anthony Badaracco in New York

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that Anthony P. Badaracco has joined the Firm’s Commercial Litigation Group as Of Counsel in Dorsey’s New York office.

Mr. Badaracco’s practice focuses on antitrust, commercial litigation and government enforcement matters. He has represented clients in the telecommunications, financial services, advertising, healthcare, automotive and pharmaceutical industries in matters pending in federal and state court and in investigations by the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission and by state enforcement agencies. Mr. Badaracco has substantial and successful first-chair experience in all phases of civil litigation from pleadings through discovery, trials, and appeals, and he has helped numerous clients achieve outright victories and favorable settlements. In the antitrust area, he assists clients in obtaining antitrust clearance from the federal enforcement agencies for mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures and provides comprehensive pre-integration counsel. He also serves as outside general counsel to industry trade associations and regularly provides antitrust compliance counseling to other associations and to corporations.

Mr. Badaracco joins Dorsey from the New York office of K&L Gates LLP. He has an A.B. degree from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University and a J.D. degree from New York University School of Law. He is a prolific speaker and author of articles and updates on various legal topics, focusing on developments in antitrust, civil jury trial practice, and association law. He has also maintained an active pro bono practice in both criminal and civil matters.

“Dorsey has prided itself on having tremendous depth and breadth in its commercial litigation capacity for over a century,” noted Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “Tony Badaracco will be a terrific addition to our Firm-wide Trial Group and to the superb litigation team based in our New York office.”

“I am very pleased to be joining Dorsey,” noted Mr. Badaracco. “I have admired the firm for a long time, and I look forward to serving Dorsey’s exceptional clients across the country and around the world.”

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

