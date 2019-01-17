Dorsey Adds Experienced Litigator Anthony Badaracco in New York

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that Anthony
P. Badaracco has joined the Firm’s Commercial Litigation Group as Of
Counsel in Dorsey’s New York office.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005838/en/
Anthony P. Badaracco has joined Dorsey's Commercial Litigation Group as Of Counsel in the New York office. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)
Mr. Badaracco’s practice focuses on antitrust, commercial litigation and
government enforcement matters. He has represented clients in the
telecommunications, financial services, advertising, healthcare,
automotive and pharmaceutical industries in matters pending in federal
and state court and in investigations by the Department of Justice and
Federal Trade Commission and by state enforcement agencies. Mr.
Badaracco has substantial and successful first-chair experience in all
phases of civil litigation from pleadings through discovery, trials, and
appeals, and he has helped numerous clients achieve outright victories
and favorable settlements. In the antitrust area, he assists clients in
obtaining antitrust clearance from the federal enforcement agencies for
mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures and provides comprehensive
pre-integration counsel. He also serves as outside general counsel to
industry trade associations and regularly provides antitrust compliance
counseling to other associations and to corporations.
Mr. Badaracco joins Dorsey from the New York office of K&L Gates LLP. He
has an A.B. degree from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and
International Affairs at Princeton University and a J.D. degree from New
York University School of Law. He is a prolific speaker and author of
articles and updates on various legal topics, focusing on developments
in antitrust, civil jury trial practice, and association law. He has
also maintained an active pro bono practice in both criminal and civil
matters.
“Dorsey has prided itself on having tremendous depth and breadth in its
commercial litigation capacity for over a century,” noted Bill Stoeri,
Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “Tony Badaracco will be a terrific
addition to our Firm-wide Trial Group and to the superb litigation team
based in our New York office.”
“I am very pleased to be joining Dorsey,” noted Mr. Badaracco. “I have
admired the firm for a long time, and I look forward to serving Dorsey’s
exceptional clients across the country and around the world.”
About Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Clients have relied on Dorsey
since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the
United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey
provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and
business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most
successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders
in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure,
energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare
and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005838/en/