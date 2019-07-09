Dorsey Advises Shareholders of UK Law Firms O'Neill Patient Solicitors and Grindeys on the Sale to Inflexion Private Equity

Dorsey & Whitney (Europe) LLP has advised the shareholders of the law firms O’Neill Patient Solicitors LLP (“OPS”) and Grindeys LLP on their sale to Inflexion Private Equity. OPS is the U.K.’s leading B2B tech-enabled provider of property and remortgage conveyancing services. The investment was made by Inflexion’s Buyout Fund V, dedicated to the mid-market. As part of this investment, Inflexion Private Equity also acquired Grindeys LLP, a Stoke-on-Trent-based law firm and conveyancing business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005780/en/

The Dorsey transaction team was led by private equity and corporate partner Fabrizio Carpanini and tax partner Mike Cashman. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

The Dorsey transaction team was led by private equity and corporate partner Fabrizio Carpanini and tax partner Mike Cashman, who were supported by corporate associates, David Elphinstone and Stephanie Tsang.

Sue Brown, CEO of O’Neill Patient, said, “Fabrizio Carpanini and his team were amazing and we can’t thank them enough. They have been professional, thorough and pro-active and guided us every step of the way with practical and commercial advice.”

Fabrizio Carpanini of Dorsey said, “We first started acting for the Grindeys and O’Neill Patient shareholders in 2018 and have worked seamlessly with Sue Brown and Daren Churchill to help bring about this successful investment by Inflexion, who are very well placed to provide the necessary strategic and investment support to help fulfil the ambitious business plan for growth.”

“Both Sue and I had very little experience with a transaction of this nature. I have to say though, with Fab and his team of David and Stephanie, we immediately felt in very safe hands,” said Daren Churchill, Finance Director of Grindeys. “They were calmness personified throughout the entire transaction explaining everything in very simple clear language. I cannot speak highly enough of them and we are grateful for the help and guidance they provided.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005780/en/