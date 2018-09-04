Dorsey Continues Rapid Strategic Growth in Salt Lake City

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP continues to expand its
full-service presence in Salt Lake City with the addition of Matt Wells,
Aaron Murdock, Jim Kelly, Craig Frame, and Jeff Bowman as partners in
the Firm’s Corporate Group, as well as Associates Kady Reese and Neela
Pack and Paralegal Tracey Jackson.
Seven lawyers and a paralegal join Dorsey's Salt Lake City office: (left to right): Jim Kelly, Jeff Bowman, Craig Frame, Tracey Jackson, Matt Wells, Neela Pack, Kady Reese and Aaron Murdock. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)
Dorsey has made a concerted effort to grow strategically in its Salt
Lake City office, adding nearly 30 lawyers over the last 18 months. With
the newest additions, Dorsey’s ranks will have grown by more than 70
percent in Salt Lake City since May 2017 to a total of 62 lawyers.
“We are delighted to be joining Dorsey & Whitney,” noted Matt Wells.
“The firm has superb lawyers across all major practice areas and a
significant presence in industries worldwide that are crucial to Utah
and the Rocky Mountain region. We look forward to serving our clients
from the Dorsey platform and further supporting Dorsey’s extraordinary
client base.”
Matt Wells advises entrepreneurs, growth enterprises and their
investors from entity start-up though exit. As an active participant in
Utah’s vibrant technology community since 2000, he has facilitated the
formation, financing and harvest of hundreds of successful companies in
the region. Mr. Wells embraces early stage clients that benefit from his
expertise in venture capital, growth equity, private equity and M&A
transactions. He also represents national and international clients
making in-bound equity investments and middle market acquisitions of
private companies nationwide. He has been recognized by Chambers USA,
by Best Lawyers in America (including as a Best Lawyers Lawyer
of the Year in Mergers & Acquisitions Law, 2019, and in Venture
Capital Law, 2012 and 2018), by Mountain States Super Lawyers and
by Utah Business Magazine “Forty Under 40” and “Utah Legal Elite.”
Aaron Murdock focuses on the representation of technology
companies, emerging growth companies and venture capital firms. He also
works with private investment fund managers and investors in connection
with the formation and operation of alternative investment funds,
including hedge, venture capital, private equity and real estate funds.
He handles a variety of corporate and securities law matters, including
entity formation and structuring, corporate governance, private equity
and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions and private fund
offerings. Mr. Murdock has been recognized by Utah Business Magazine
“Utah Legal Elite” and by Best Lawyers in America in Corporate
Law, 2019.
Jim Kelly advises a wide range of investment management firms,
providing alternative investment managers and investors experienced
counsel regarding innovative investment products. He has broad industry
expertise, including advising hedge funds, private equity funds, real
estate funds and venture capital funds. He also advises clients with
respect to separate accounts and joint venture arrangements. Mr. Kelly
assists clients with the structure and organization of investment funds
and accounts and with regulatory compliance, operational and investment
matters. He also provides counsel with respect to the formation and
operation of sponsor and management entities and arrangements among firm
principals. He has been recognized by Utah Business Magazine
“Utah Legal Elite.”
Craig Frame counsels public and privately held companies,
investors and entrepreneurs in complex corporate and securities
transactions, with an emphasis on mergers, acquisitions and
divestitures. His practice also includes serving as outside general
counsel to emerging growth companies, helping them manage their ongoing
legal needs including formation, capitalization, debt, governance,
compliance, contract management, licensing and other day-to-day matters.
Mr. Frame represents clients across a broad range of industries,
including technology and biotechnology; medical devices and services;
manufacturing; and oil, gas, renewable energy and natural resources. He
has been recognized by Utah Business Magazine “Utah Legal Elite.”
Jeff Bowman assists clients in executing sophisticated corporate
transactions at every stage of the business life cycle. He also advises
clients on the broad spectrum of day-to-day legal issues that impact
entrepreneurs and emerging growth companies. He acts as outside general
counsel to numerous emerging growth companies. He works with a broad
array of corporate clients, form start-ups to mature enterprises and
also represents venture capital and private equity funds in their
transactions with portfolio companies. He has been recognized by Utah
Business Magazine, “Utah Legal Elite.”
“Our recent growth in Salt Lake City has been remarkable,” noted Ken
Cutler, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “Already this year we
added a great IP team, as well as additional litigation, corporate and
natural resources lawyers. Now we are adding an outstanding corporate
group that complements our market-leading M&A and capital markets
practice in Utah. This new group focuses on areas that have historically
been very strong for us in Utah – emerging companies, M&A, and funds. We
continue to add talent strategically across the Dorsey platform to
better serve our clients around the world, and what we are achieving in
Salt Lake is extraordinary.”
About Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Clients have relied on Dorsey
since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the
United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey
provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and
business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most
successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders
in the technology, banking, energy, food and agribusiness, health care,
mining and natural resources, and infrastructure development sectors, as
well as major non-profit and government entities.
