Dorsey Continues Rapid Strategic Growth in Salt Lake City

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP continues to expand its full-service presence in Salt Lake City with the addition of Matt Wells, Aaron Murdock, Jim Kelly, Craig Frame, and Jeff Bowman as partners in the Firm’s Corporate Group, as well as Associates Kady Reese and Neela Pack and Paralegal Tracey Jackson.

Dorsey has made a concerted effort to grow strategically in its Salt Lake City office, adding nearly 30 lawyers over the last 18 months. With the newest additions, Dorsey’s ranks will have grown by more than 70 percent in Salt Lake City since May 2017 to a total of 62 lawyers.

“We are delighted to be joining Dorsey & Whitney,” noted Matt Wells. “The firm has superb lawyers across all major practice areas and a significant presence in industries worldwide that are crucial to Utah and the Rocky Mountain region. We look forward to serving our clients from the Dorsey platform and further supporting Dorsey’s extraordinary client base.”

Matt Wells advises entrepreneurs, growth enterprises and their investors from entity start-up though exit. As an active participant in Utah’s vibrant technology community since 2000, he has facilitated the formation, financing and harvest of hundreds of successful companies in the region. Mr. Wells embraces early stage clients that benefit from his expertise in venture capital, growth equity, private equity and M&A transactions. He also represents national and international clients making in-bound equity investments and middle market acquisitions of private companies nationwide. He has been recognized by Chambers USA, by Best Lawyers in America (including as a Best Lawyers Lawyer of the Year in Mergers & Acquisitions Law, 2019, and in Venture Capital Law, 2012 and 2018), by Mountain States Super Lawyers and by Utah Business Magazine “Forty Under 40” and “Utah Legal Elite.”

Aaron Murdock focuses on the representation of technology companies, emerging growth companies and venture capital firms. He also works with private investment fund managers and investors in connection with the formation and operation of alternative investment funds, including hedge, venture capital, private equity and real estate funds. He handles a variety of corporate and securities law matters, including entity formation and structuring, corporate governance, private equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions and private fund offerings. Mr. Murdock has been recognized by Utah Business Magazine “Utah Legal Elite” and by Best Lawyers in America in Corporate Law, 2019.

Jim Kelly advises a wide range of investment management firms, providing alternative investment managers and investors experienced counsel regarding innovative investment products. He has broad industry expertise, including advising hedge funds, private equity funds, real estate funds and venture capital funds. He also advises clients with respect to separate accounts and joint venture arrangements. Mr. Kelly assists clients with the structure and organization of investment funds and accounts and with regulatory compliance, operational and investment matters. He also provides counsel with respect to the formation and operation of sponsor and management entities and arrangements among firm principals. He has been recognized by Utah Business Magazine “Utah Legal Elite.”

Craig Frame counsels public and privately held companies, investors and entrepreneurs in complex corporate and securities transactions, with an emphasis on mergers, acquisitions and divestitures. His practice also includes serving as outside general counsel to emerging growth companies, helping them manage their ongoing legal needs including formation, capitalization, debt, governance, compliance, contract management, licensing and other day-to-day matters. Mr. Frame represents clients across a broad range of industries, including technology and biotechnology; medical devices and services; manufacturing; and oil, gas, renewable energy and natural resources. He has been recognized by Utah Business Magazine “Utah Legal Elite.”

Jeff Bowman assists clients in executing sophisticated corporate transactions at every stage of the business life cycle. He also advises clients on the broad spectrum of day-to-day legal issues that impact entrepreneurs and emerging growth companies. He acts as outside general counsel to numerous emerging growth companies. He works with a broad array of corporate clients, form start-ups to mature enterprises and also represents venture capital and private equity funds in their transactions with portfolio companies. He has been recognized by Utah Business Magazine, “Utah Legal Elite.”

“Our recent growth in Salt Lake City has been remarkable,” noted Ken Cutler, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “Already this year we added a great IP team, as well as additional litigation, corporate and natural resources lawyers. Now we are adding an outstanding corporate group that complements our market-leading M&A and capital markets practice in Utah. This new group focuses on areas that have historically been very strong for us in Utah – emerging companies, M&A, and funds. We continue to add talent strategically across the Dorsey platform to better serve our clients around the world, and what we are achieving in Salt Lake is extraordinary.”

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in the technology, banking, energy, food and agribusiness, health care, mining and natural resources, and infrastructure development sectors, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

