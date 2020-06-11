Log in
Dorsey Expands Its Capital Markets and Corporate Compliance Practices with Addition of Anthony Marsico

06/11/2020 | 12:28pm EDT

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announced that Anthony Marsico has joined the Firm’s Capital Markets and Corporate Compliance Practice Group in New York as a Partner.

Mr. Marsico has more than 25 years of experience representing publicly traded and closely-held domestic and foreign corporations across a wide range of industries, including life sciences, medical device, pharmaceutical, technology, cannabis, manufacturing, retail, food & beverage and financial services, as well as leading financial institutions, investment banks, broker-dealers, trading firms, private equity firms, hedge funds and other private investors, in a broad range of equity and debt capital markets transactions.

Those transactions include initial public offerings, fully marketed and “alternative” or “hybrid” follow-on public securities offerings (including registered-direct offerings and confidentially marketed public offerings), “overnight” or “bought” deals, at-the-market offerings (ATMs), public and privately placed “equity-line” financings, traditional and structured equity and debt private investments in public companies (PIPEs), debt-for-equity exchanges, and a variety of cross-border securities offerings. He also regularly advises clients on U.S. federal securities law matters and disclosure requirements, as well as other general corporate law matters.

Mr. Marsico joins Dorsey from Mintz where he was a Member in their New York office.

“Anthony is an excellent capital markets lawyer with extensive experience and deep expertise in equity and debt capital markets transactions, with a particular focus on ATM offerings, equity-line financings and PIPEs,” added Dorsey Managing Partner Bill Stoeri. “He is another example of the strategic hiring we are continuing to do. His practice and experience dovetails nicely with Dorsey’s strong capital markets and M&A practices and our depth in the banking and financial services sectors.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities. www.dorsey.com


© Business Wire 2020
