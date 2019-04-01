Dorsey Hires Prominent Real Estate Attorney Bradley Williams Continuing the Expansion of Its Real Estate & Land Use Practice

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that
Bradley Williams has joined the Firm’s Real Estate & Land Use practice
group as a Partner in Minneapolis.
Mr. Williams’s practice focuses on a broad range of transactional,
litigation and other matters involving real estate, construction,
financings, mergers, receivership, foreclosure, bankruptcy,
tenant-in-common (TIC) disputes, commercial mortgage-backed securities
(CMBS), fraud, unfair trade practices, arbitration and mediation.
His extensive experience includes: representation of individuals, as
well as regional and major national clients, in large and small
transactions, including financings, purchases/sales, developments and
mergers; representation of securities underwriters in tax-exempt
municipal financings; representation of 501(c)(3) charitable
organizations in public-private partnership, real estate developments
and financings; representation of creditors/investors in bankruptcies;
commercial litigation, including real estate and shareholder matters,
workouts and restructuring. His extensive expertise has made him a
nationally known attorney and frequent commentator in news publications,
including The Wall Street Journal.
Mr. Williams joins Dorsey from Best & Flanagan LLP where he was a
partner in that firm’s Commercial Real Estate, Transactions and
Litigation practice. He has a B.A. degree from the University of
Northern Iowa and a J.D. degree from the University of Iowa College of
Law.
“Brad’s expertise and experience will complement Dorsey’s strong,
multi-office Real Estate & Land Use practice,” noted Bill Stoeri,
Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “His addition to the group, which
has grown dramatically in the last five years, is further evidence of
our commitment to the real estate, construction, development and
infrastructure industries both nationally and worldwide. We have strong
client relationships, extraordinary legal experience and deep industry
knowledge in these fields.”
“I am excited to be joining Dorsey and becoming part of its Firm-wide
team of real estate, construction, development and infrastructure
lawyers,” noted Mr. Williams. “Dorsey’s platform provides tremendous
opportunities to grow client relationships.”
About Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Clients have relied on Dorsey
since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the
United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey
provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and
business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most
successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders
in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure,
energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare
and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.
