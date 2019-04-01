Dorsey Hires Prominent Real Estate Attorney Bradley Williams Continuing the Expansion of Its Real Estate & Land Use Practice

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that Bradley Williams has joined the Firm’s Real Estate & Land Use practice group as a Partner in Minneapolis.

Mr. Williams’s practice focuses on a broad range of transactional, litigation and other matters involving real estate, construction, financings, mergers, receivership, foreclosure, bankruptcy, tenant-in-common (TIC) disputes, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), fraud, unfair trade practices, arbitration and mediation.

His extensive experience includes: representation of individuals, as well as regional and major national clients, in large and small transactions, including financings, purchases/sales, developments and mergers; representation of securities underwriters in tax-exempt municipal financings; representation of 501(c)(3) charitable organizations in public-private partnership, real estate developments and financings; representation of creditors/investors in bankruptcies; commercial litigation, including real estate and shareholder matters, workouts and restructuring. His extensive expertise has made him a nationally known attorney and frequent commentator in news publications, including The Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Williams joins Dorsey from Best & Flanagan LLP where he was a partner in that firm’s Commercial Real Estate, Transactions and Litigation practice. He has a B.A. degree from the University of Northern Iowa and a J.D. degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.

“Brad’s expertise and experience will complement Dorsey’s strong, multi-office Real Estate & Land Use practice,” noted Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “His addition to the group, which has grown dramatically in the last five years, is further evidence of our commitment to the real estate, construction, development and infrastructure industries both nationally and worldwide. We have strong client relationships, extraordinary legal experience and deep industry knowledge in these fields.”

“I am excited to be joining Dorsey and becoming part of its Firm-wide team of real estate, construction, development and infrastructure lawyers,” noted Mr. Williams. “Dorsey’s platform provides tremendous opportunities to grow client relationships.”

