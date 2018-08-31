Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dorsey Names Janet Wong as Head of Greater China Intellectual Property

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 06:14pm CEST

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that it has named Partner Janet Wong as head of the Firm’s Greater China Intellectual Property (IP) Group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005356/en/

Dorsey & Whitney is please to announce that it has named Partner Janet Wong as head of the Firm's Gr ...

Dorsey & Whitney is please to announce that it has named Partner Janet Wong as head of the Firm's Greater China Intellectual Property (IP) Group. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

Ms. Wong has over a decade of experience in handling a wide range of intellectual property matters in Greater China. She has expertise in formulating brand protection strategies, managing trademark portfolios and handling IP-related transactions, including acquisition, franchising and licensing of IP rights, on a worldwide basis, for both local and multi-national clients. Ms. Wong also regularly advises on anti-counterfeiting and other IP enforcement actions, including trademark infringement and copyright piracy actions as well as company name and domain name dispute resolutions proceedings.

Ms. Wong is also involved in a variety of civil disputes and litigations with a particular focus on intellectual property, commercial and corporate matters. She helps clients in freezing and recovering assets in financial fraud cases.

“Janet is the perfect person to provide direction for the Greater China Intellectual Property (IP) Group going forward,” noted Elizabeth Buckingham, Dorsey Partner and Head of Dorsey's Trademark, Copyright, Advertising and Brand Management practice group. “I’m excited about where we are headed and I know Janet will do a terrific job in this role.”

Over 100 lawyers are involved in Dorsey’s IP practice globally. Through the Firm’s international offices and relationships with foreign counsel, Dorsey is able to prosecute and defend our clients’ intellectual property around the globe. Dorsey’s U.S. IP attorneys work closely with our international colleagues to ensure that our clients’ intellectual property portfolios are focused on the right markets.

“I am delighted that Janet will be heading up our Greater China IP practice,” noted Dorsey Partner and Hong Kong Office Head Simon Chan. “She is a very talented lawyer who understands the Dorsey collaborative culture and its client service-focused mission. Janet will provide great leadership in Hong Kong for Dorsey’s IP practice and seamless coordination with our other offices in China and around the globe.”

“I am honored and delighted to be assuming this new leadership role as head of the Greater China IP Group,” said Ms. Wong. “I am grateful for the trust and support of clients and colleagues around the world. We look forward to introducing more clients to Dorsey and its tremendous capabilities.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in the banking, energy, food and agribusiness, health care, mining and natural resources, and public-private project development sectors, as well as major non-profit and government entities.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:41pIngredients Used in the Sports Nutrition and Slimming Products 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
06:41pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:40pCAMPBELL SOUP : In brief
AQ
06:39pFROZEN DESSERT : Global Market Opportunities to 2023 - HoReCa Dominates the Distribution Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
06:38pNATIONAL BANK OF GREECE : Greek bank NBG swings to loss in second quarter on early retirement costs
RE
06:38pGEMALTO : Idaho DMVs to resume issuing driver’s licenses
AQ
06:38pCHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW : Ronaldo vs. Manchester United, Barca vs. Spurs
AQ
06:37pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : CTO of IBM Blockchain Joins Muirfield Advisory
AQ
06:37pAMPE LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case Commenced by Firm – AMPE
BU
06:37pA.M. BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited and Most of Its Subsidiaries; Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
3COFFEE : Coca-Cola takes plunge into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Foundation Establishes $1 Million Fund for Virginia Colleges and Unive..
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.