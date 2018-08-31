Dorsey Names Janet Wong as Head of Greater China Intellectual Property

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that it has named Partner Janet Wong as head of the Firm’s Greater China Intellectual Property (IP) Group.

Ms. Wong has over a decade of experience in handling a wide range of intellectual property matters in Greater China. She has expertise in formulating brand protection strategies, managing trademark portfolios and handling IP-related transactions, including acquisition, franchising and licensing of IP rights, on a worldwide basis, for both local and multi-national clients. Ms. Wong also regularly advises on anti-counterfeiting and other IP enforcement actions, including trademark infringement and copyright piracy actions as well as company name and domain name dispute resolutions proceedings.

Ms. Wong is also involved in a variety of civil disputes and litigations with a particular focus on intellectual property, commercial and corporate matters. She helps clients in freezing and recovering assets in financial fraud cases.

“Janet is the perfect person to provide direction for the Greater China Intellectual Property (IP) Group going forward,” noted Elizabeth Buckingham, Dorsey Partner and Head of Dorsey's Trademark, Copyright, Advertising and Brand Management practice group. “I’m excited about where we are headed and I know Janet will do a terrific job in this role.”

Over 100 lawyers are involved in Dorsey’s IP practice globally. Through the Firm’s international offices and relationships with foreign counsel, Dorsey is able to prosecute and defend our clients’ intellectual property around the globe. Dorsey’s U.S. IP attorneys work closely with our international colleagues to ensure that our clients’ intellectual property portfolios are focused on the right markets.

“I am delighted that Janet will be heading up our Greater China IP practice,” noted Dorsey Partner and Hong Kong Office Head Simon Chan. “She is a very talented lawyer who understands the Dorsey collaborative culture and its client service-focused mission. Janet will provide great leadership in Hong Kong for Dorsey’s IP practice and seamless coordination with our other offices in China and around the globe.”

“I am honored and delighted to be assuming this new leadership role as head of the Greater China IP Group,” said Ms. Wong. “I am grateful for the trust and support of clients and colleagues around the world. We look forward to introducing more clients to Dorsey and its tremendous capabilities.”

