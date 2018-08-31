Dorsey Names Janet Wong as Head of Greater China Intellectual Property

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that it has
named Partner Janet Wong as head of the Firm’s Greater China
Intellectual Property (IP) Group.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005356/en/
Dorsey & Whitney is please to announce that it has named Partner Janet Wong as head of the Firm's Greater China Intellectual Property (IP) Group. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)
Ms. Wong has over a decade of experience in handling a wide range of
intellectual property matters in Greater China. She has expertise in
formulating brand protection strategies, managing trademark portfolios
and handling IP-related transactions, including acquisition, franchising
and licensing of IP rights, on a worldwide basis, for both local and
multi-national clients. Ms. Wong also regularly advises on
anti-counterfeiting and other IP enforcement actions, including
trademark infringement and copyright piracy actions as well as company
name and domain name dispute resolutions proceedings.
Ms. Wong is also involved in a variety of civil disputes and litigations
with a particular focus on intellectual property, commercial and
corporate matters. She helps clients in freezing and recovering assets
in financial fraud cases.
“Janet is the perfect person to provide direction for the Greater China
Intellectual Property (IP) Group going forward,” noted Elizabeth
Buckingham, Dorsey Partner and Head of Dorsey's Trademark, Copyright,
Advertising and Brand Management practice group. “I’m excited about
where we are headed and I know Janet will do a terrific job in this
role.”
Over 100 lawyers are involved in Dorsey’s IP practice globally. Through
the Firm’s international offices and relationships with foreign counsel,
Dorsey is able to prosecute and defend our clients’ intellectual
property around the globe. Dorsey’s U.S. IP attorneys work closely with
our international colleagues to ensure that our clients’ intellectual
property portfolios are focused on the right markets.
“I am delighted that Janet will be heading up our Greater China IP
practice,” noted Dorsey Partner and Hong Kong Office Head Simon Chan.
“She is a very talented lawyer who understands the Dorsey collaborative
culture and its client service-focused mission. Janet will provide great
leadership in Hong Kong for Dorsey’s IP practice and seamless
coordination with our other offices in China and around the globe.”
“I am honored and delighted to be assuming this new leadership role as
head of the Greater China IP Group,” said Ms. Wong. “I am grateful for
the trust and support of clients and colleagues around the world. We
look forward to introducing more clients to Dorsey and its tremendous
capabilities.”
About Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner.
With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the
Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach
to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of
the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries,
including leaders in the banking, energy, food and agribusiness, health
care, mining and natural resources, and public-private project
development sectors, as well as major non-profit and government entities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005356/en/