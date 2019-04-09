Dorsey Names Sandra Edelman as New York Office Head

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that it has
named Trademark, Copyright, Advertising & Brand Management Partner
Sandra Edelman as head of the Firm’s New York office effective April 8,
2019.
Ms. Edelman contributes to clients’ business success by providing
strategic advice on trademarks, copyrights, unfair competition, and
advertising law. Her deep experience in advertising claims review as
well as advertising and promotional content in both traditional and
social media rounds out Sandy’s full-service advice practice, making her
a valuable asset to clients looking to grow and/or protect their market
share. When disputes arise, Sandy is able to play a central role in
resolving them. She acts as lead counsel in trademark opposition and
cancellation proceedings and ex parte appeals before the Trademark Trial
and Appeal Board, and she works seamlessly with Dorsey’s highly-regarded
Intellectual Property Litigation Practice Group to develop effective
litigation strategy and expert testimony.
She formerly served on Dorsey’s Management Committee and as the Chair of
the Trademark Practice Group. Ms. Edelman was recently named a BTI 2019
Client Service All-Star. Ms. Edelman is also co-creator and co-editor of
Dorsey’s critically-acclaimed IP Blog, TheTMCA.com, which focuses on
legal developments in the world of TradeMarks, Copyrights, and
Advertising. TheTMCA.com was named one of the “Top 50” law blogs by the
ABA Journal in 2017-2018.
“I am very pleased to have Sandy as Head of our New York office,” noted
Dorsey Managing Partner Bill Stoeri. “She is an elite attorney who
understands the Dorsey culture and our mission of providing the highest
quality service to all of our clients. New York is an important market
and I am confident that Sandy will provide the leadership we need going
forward.”
