Dorsey Names Sandra Edelman as New York Office Head

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that it has named Trademark, Copyright, Advertising & Brand Management Partner Sandra Edelman as head of the Firm’s New York office effective April 8, 2019.

Ms. Edelman contributes to clients’ business success by providing strategic advice on trademarks, copyrights, unfair competition, and advertising law. Her deep experience in advertising claims review as well as advertising and promotional content in both traditional and social media rounds out Sandy’s full-service advice practice, making her a valuable asset to clients looking to grow and/or protect their market share. When disputes arise, Sandy is able to play a central role in resolving them. She acts as lead counsel in trademark opposition and cancellation proceedings and ex parte appeals before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, and she works seamlessly with Dorsey’s highly-regarded Intellectual Property Litigation Practice Group to develop effective litigation strategy and expert testimony.

She formerly served on Dorsey’s Management Committee and as the Chair of the Trademark Practice Group. Ms. Edelman was recently named a BTI 2019 Client Service All-Star. Ms. Edelman is also co-creator and co-editor of Dorsey’s critically-acclaimed IP Blog, TheTMCA.com, which focuses on legal developments in the world of TradeMarks, Copyrights, and Advertising. TheTMCA.com was named one of the “Top 50” law blogs by the ABA Journal in 2017-2018.

“I am very pleased to have Sandy as Head of our New York office,” noted Dorsey Managing Partner Bill Stoeri. “She is an elite attorney who understands the Dorsey culture and our mission of providing the highest quality service to all of our clients. New York is an important market and I am confident that Sandy will provide the leadership we need going forward.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

