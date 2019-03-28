Dorsey Receives 100% Rating on Corporate Equality Index for Thirteenth Year

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that for the thirteenth consecutive year it has received a 100% rating—a perfect score—on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Dorsey joins the ranks of 571 major U.S. businesses which also earned top marks this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005962/en/

Dorsey is proud to earn 100% on HRC's Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ-inclusive workplace policies and practices. (Logo: Human Rights Campaign Foundation)

The 2019 CEI rated 1,028 businesses in the report, which evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Dorsey’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria results in a 100% ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

“We are honored to receive a 100% rating for the thirteenth consecutive year. We at Dorsey take pride in our diverse workplace and we are actively involved in initiatives to promote and foster diversity within the Firm and the larger legal community,” noted Managing Partner Bill Stoeri. “Strengthening our community through diversity and inclusion is a Dorsey core value.”

For more information on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

About the Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005962/en/