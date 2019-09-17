Log in
Dorsey & Whitney Launches California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Compliance Screening and Assessment Tools

09/17/2019 | 02:42pm EDT

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP has launched a web-based CCPA Screening Tool to help organizations in preparing for the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which goes into effect on January 1, 2020.

Companies can determine whether the CCPA will apply to their operations by using the screening tool available on Dorsey’s website. This free tool is available to all organizations and typically takes less than five minutes to complete. It parses the CCPA into four threshold questions, and upon completion of the questionnaire, the tool provides a free report on whether the act applies to your organization based on the answers provided. The online tool can be found here.

If the CCPA applies, Dorsey also offers a more comprehensive online Assessment Tool to help companies evaluate their current CCPA compliance status. For more information about the CCPA Assessment Tool, please contact us here.

This new law marks a dramatic sea change in American privacy law, as it imposes significant new burdens on organizations that collect, use or share data on California residents. In addition to imposing significant statutory penalties for non-compliance, the CCPA creates an unprecedented right for consumers to bring class actions if their data is compromised in a breach, even if there are no actual damages. By imposing automatic statutory penalties for each affected consumer if a company fails to implement reasonable security practices and procedures, the CCPA is expected to create potentially enormous class action liability for companies suffering a breach.

Dorsey offers clients legal services ranging from individualized advice on discrete issues to fixed-fee suites of services for CCPA-related compliance projects.

Dorsey continues to publish timely CCPA updates on its website. Updates can be accessed here.

Dorsey’s Cybersecurity, Privacy & Social Media practice group advises clients on a wide range of issues including compliance with state, federal, and international laws, data breach responses, and litigated matters. The firm continues to advise numerous clients on the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), another sweeping change in the privacy landscape that went into effect in 2018.

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.


© Business Wire 2019
