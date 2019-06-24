Dorsey & Whitney Names Erin Trigg New Partner

Dorsey & Whitney is pleased to announce that Erin Trigg has been elevated to Partner. Ms. Trigg is an attorney in the New York office, and part of Dorsey’s Finance & Restructuring practice group, with a focus on corporate trust transactional matters.

Dorsey & Whitney is pleased to announce that Erin Trigg has been elevated to Partner. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

Ms. Trigg is an active member of the Firm’s Banking & Financial Institutions Industry Group, representing financial institutions as corporate trustee, collateral agent and other service roles in connection with financial transactions. Additionally, Ms. Trigg has represented trustees and agents involved in default and bankruptcy situations, in connection with both secured and unsecured loans.

“We are extremely proud to welcome Erin to the partnership,” said Dorsey Managing Partner Bill Stoeri. “She exemplifies the qualities that our clients expect from Dorsey: superb legal ability, dedication to client service, professionalism, integrity and commitment to community.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

