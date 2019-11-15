Dorsey & Whitney Names New Partners

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that it has named 15 new partners in the Firm, effective January 1, 2020.

“We are proud to promote these exceptional attorneys to our global team of partners,” said Dorsey Managing Partner Bill Stoeri. “They have demonstrated exceptional dedication to serving our clients and played a pivotal role in the growth of the Firm. We congratulate each of them on this well-deserved recognition.”

Representing multiple offices and legal specialties, the new partners span Dorsey’s breadth of practices. The new partners, their office locations and areas of practice are:

Delaware

Alessandra Glorioso, Finance & Restructuring

Denver

Laura Gunn, Finance & Restructuring

David Mangum, Emerging Companies

Andrea Wechter, Commercial Litigation

Hong Kong

Hilda Chan, Capital Markets & Corporate Compliance

Minneapolis

Kevin Dooley, Finance & Restructuring

Catlan McCurdy, Technology Commerce

Chelsea McLean, Securities & Financial Services Litigation

Jeff Saunders, Emerging Companies

New York

Kaleb McNeely, Intellectual Property Litigation

Salt Lake City

Adam Buck, Products Liability Litigation

Tiffany Shimada, Trademark

Seattle

Clinton Foss, Capital Markets & Corporate Compliance

Stefan Szpajda, Intellectual Property Litigation

Shanghai

Karen Yiqin Fan, Mergers & Acquisitions

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191115005424/en/