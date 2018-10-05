Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

DoubleLine's Gundlach: 30-year U.S. Treasury signals higher bond yields

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 12:06am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital LP, presents during the 2018 Sohn Investment Conference in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of Doubleline Capital, on Thursday said the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yield has broken above a multiyear base, which should lead to significantly higher yields for financial markets.

"As I have been saying, two consecutive closes above 3.25 percent on the benchmark 30-year Treasury means that my statement in July 2016 that we were seeing the low - I said italicized, underlined and in boldface - is now, looking at the charts, thoroughly corroborated," Gundlach told Reuters.

On Thursday, the 30-year Treasury note closed at 3.35 percent, compared with 3.34 percent on Wednesday.  

"The last man standing was the 30-year, and it has definitively broken above a multiyear base that should over time carry us to significantly higher yields," Gundlach said. "Also, the curve is steepening a little in this breakout, which is another sign that the situation has changed."

Gundlach, who manages $123 billion, said the stock market in the United States "has started to take notice, and will continue to, particularly if the speed at which rates rise becomes alarming."

Gundlach noted that stocks outside the United States are already down significantly from the Jan. 26, 2018, synchronized high, "which will go down in history as the peak for the global stock market for this cycle."

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Jennifer Ablan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Interest Rates"
12:06aDOUBLELINE'S GUNDLACH : 30-year U.S. Treasury signals higher bond yields
RE
10/04Consumer Cos Down as Rates Weigh on Home, Auto Sales Views -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
10/04Wall Street stumbles as bond yield climb continues
RE
10/04Bond yields surge in U.S. Treasuries sell-off, stocks sink globally
RE
10/04Bank of Mexico Leaves Rates Unchanged, Warns of Inflation Risk
DJ
10/04Dollar near 11-month highs against yen as bond yields surge
RE
10/04BOJ tolerates yield rise, may trim super-long bond buying further
RE
10/04As U.S. bond market swoons, Fed policymakers sanguine, for now
RE
10/03Consumer Cos Down as Higher Rates Offset Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
10/03Bond Yields Surge, Signaling Growth Hopes
DJ
Latest news "Interest Rates"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : E-cigarette maker Juul files complaints against 'copycat products'
2ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Actio..
3WSI INDUSTRIES, INC. : WSI Industries Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results; Declare..
4PROLOGIS INC : PROLOGIS : NELSON to Acquire Seattle-based Craft Architects, Launching Nationwide Industrial Pr..
5Clementine Treatment Programs, a Residential Eating Disorder Treatment Center for Adolescent Girls, Now Ope..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.